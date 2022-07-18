Hamilton police catch alleged rapist

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are looking for four suspects involved in an alleged aggravated burglary and abduction attempt. Police say that the incident happened on Friday on Irwin Place. The victim was forced into a car by four suspects that got into the victim’s home. Two of the suspects were reportedly armed with handguns. The victim was able to escape and call the police.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO