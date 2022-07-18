ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Hamilton police catch alleged rapist

By WKRC
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton police say they have caught...

local12.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

CPD looking for suspects of attempted abduction, aggravated burglary

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are looking for four suspects involved in an alleged aggravated burglary and abduction attempt. Police say that the incident happened on Friday on Irwin Place. The victim was forced into a car by four suspects that got into the victim’s home. Two of the suspects were reportedly armed with handguns. The victim was able to escape and call the police.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Police find suspects of Oakwood robbery in Franklin

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop and continued on at a high rate of speed. The vehicle traveled into Middletown and attempted to turn onto Carmody Boulevard when the driver lost control and crashed into an apartment.
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Police searching for Dehli Kroger identity theft suspects

CINCINNATI — According to police, tipsters have led to being able to identify the two suspects from a Kroger purse theft. The suspects are Katrina Kimberly, 42, and Timothy Comberger, 41. Both are wanted by the Delhi Township Police Department for felony misuse of credit card and felony receiving stolen property.
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

Man accused of bringing weapon into The Christ Hospital

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was arrested at The Christ Hospital Health Network’s main hospital campus for allegedly bringing a concealed weapon inside. Cortez Coleman brought a Beretta pistol in his shorts pocket inside of the hospital on Auburn Avenue on Friday morning, according to police. The Christ Hospital...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Hamilton, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKRC

Drugs, weapons, $40K in cash found in Hamilton man's home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Hamilton man was arrested Thursday after police found weapons, cash, and drugs in his residence. Police say they were executing a warrant at Henry Allen Thompson III’s place of residence with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce, or BURN. Officials...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Highway chase ensues after suspect holds 5 at gunpoint in Warren County: WATCH

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released video shows a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit that followed a man allegedly holding a family of five at gunpoint. The June 12 incident began, according to police, at the Shadow Lake Mobile Home Village in Warren County. There, Darrius Willis threatened the family with a gun before robbing them, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rapist#Wkrc#Violent Crime
WKRC

Man charged with raping and assaulting woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County grand jury indicted a man on rape and felonious assault charges. Charles Mosley attacked a woman on June 11 and forced her to have sex, according to court papers. Investigators say he was armed with a knife. No word how badly Mosley's accuser was...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman accused of hitting another woman with a toilet seat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury after she attacked another woman with a toilet seat, Prosecutor Joe Deters said. Deasha Vaughn, 34, is facing an aggravated burglary charge. Deters says Vaughn kicked down another woman’s door while the woman was in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bond Hill, Roselawn communities work to find solutions to gun violence

CINCINNATI — So far in the city of Cincinnati, gun violence is down from record-breaking levels in recent years, but community members say these levels are unacceptable as people continue to fall victim to shootings. Two communities and city leaders came together Thursday night to brainstorm solutions inside Woodward...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy