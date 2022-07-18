Hamilton police catch alleged rapist

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are looking for four suspects involved in an alleged aggravated burglary and abduction attempt. Police say that the incident happened on Friday on Irwin Place. The victim was forced into a car by four suspects that got into the victim’s home. Two of the suspects were reportedly armed with handguns. The victim was able to escape and call the police.
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop and continued on at a high rate of speed. The vehicle traveled into Middletown and attempted to turn onto Carmody Boulevard when the driver lost control and crashed into an apartment.
CINCINNATI — According to police, tipsters have led to being able to identify the two suspects from a Kroger purse theft. The suspects are Katrina Kimberly, 42, and Timothy Comberger, 41. Both are wanted by the Delhi Township Police Department for felony misuse of credit card and felony receiving stolen property.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was arrested at The Christ Hospital Health Network’s main hospital campus for allegedly bringing a concealed weapon inside. Cortez Coleman brought a Beretta pistol in his shorts pocket inside of the hospital on Auburn Avenue on Friday morning, according to police. The Christ Hospital...
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Hamilton man was arrested Thursday after police found weapons, cash, and drugs in his residence. Police say they were executing a warrant at Henry Allen Thompson III’s place of residence with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce, or BURN. Officials...
Franklin Officers are investigating after locating a car that had been reported stolen early Friday morning. According to officers, around 4:45 a.m., a maroon Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen was located when the car was traveling southbound on Riley Boulevard at Fourth Street. The vehicle was reported to...
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man is under arrest following a drug investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce on July 21. The Hamilton Police Department executed a search warrant at Henry Thompson III’s home at Henley Avenue and South 13th Street where...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released video shows a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit that followed a man allegedly holding a family of five at gunpoint. The June 12 incident began, according to police, at the Shadow Lake Mobile Home Village in Warren County. There, Darrius Willis threatened the family with a gun before robbing them, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local police officer shot while responding to a domestic violence call has been moved out of intensive care and into a rehab unit. Eric Ney is a 14-year veteran of the Clearcreek Township Police Department. A bullet hit him in the head July 12 at a horse farm on State Route 48 near Maineville.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man convicted of carrying out a contract killing when he was a teenager is getting a new trial. A judge sentenced Andrew Lavender to life in prison without parole in January 2018. A jury found Lavender guilty of killing Ceran Lipscomb near a West End park in 2014. Lavender was 16 at the time.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County grand jury indicted a man on rape and felonious assault charges. Charles Mosley attacked a woman on June 11 and forced her to have sex, according to court papers. Investigators say he was armed with a knife. No word how badly Mosley's accuser was...
TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have found the SUV believed to have been involved in a crash that seriously injured an elderly couple and arrested the suspected driver. The crash was reported some time on Thursday, July 14. Investigators say 29-year-old Leiayre Freeman struck the couple from behind, before doing...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warrants are out for the arrest of a 32-year-old man after he allegedly got into a bar fight and then shot someone. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Adam Craig Duncan, of Cleves. The incident began around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Dew Drop...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury after she attacked another woman with a toilet seat, Prosecutor Joe Deters said. Deasha Vaughn, 34, is facing an aggravated burglary charge. Deters says Vaughn kicked down another woman’s door while the woman was in the...
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged after a woman was found dead in West Chester along Muhlhauser Road earlier this summer. Miguel Angel Gomez Alvarez is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and failure to stop after a crash, according to court documents.
CINCINNATI — So far in the city of Cincinnati, gun violence is down from record-breaking levels in recent years, but community members say these levels are unacceptable as people continue to fall victim to shootings. Two communities and city leaders came together Thursday night to brainstorm solutions inside Woodward...
CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Testimony is expected to continue Thursday in the federal trial of two veteran Cincinnati police officers who filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the city and police chief over their discipline for saying a racial slur. The officers, Donte Hill, who is black, and Dennis Barnette,...
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Covington Police Department on Thursday announced the driver of a car they say caused a crash on the Brent Spence Bridge approach Saturday has been identified. “They are cooperating with the investigation and appropriate enforcement action was taken,” a Covington police spokesperson said. Police...
Comments / 4