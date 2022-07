SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Firefighters in the East Bay have fully contained a 121-acre blaze that began as a vehicle fire near Interstate 580. CAL FIRE's Santa Clara Unit tweeted at 7:48 a.m. on Wednesday morning the Flynn Fire was at 100% containment and all roads had reopened as crews worked "aggressively to prevent any loss of structures or damage to the high tension power lines."

