Iowa State

QCA bar owner cracks down on fake IDs

By Kennedy Cook
ourquadcities.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBar owners in the QCA are finding more ways to keep fake IDs out their establishments, as some say they’re seeing more kids with them than usual this summer. One of the owners, Johnna Chesney, is the co-owner of three popular bars in Iowa. Chesney says since kids...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 1

KCRG.com

John Deere leaves Ottumwa

Iowa attorney general wants state to make it easier for people to test drugs for fentanyl and obtain narcan. The small strips of paper can detect the presence of fentanyl in pills, powder, or injectables. But under Iowa law - the strips are considered "drug paraphernalia" and are illegal. Updated:...
OTTUMWA, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
KOEL 950 AM

An Iowa Hy-Vee Has Been Offering ‘Adult Lunchables’ [PHOTO]

I'll occasionally pick up a Lunchable from the grocery store when I'm hungry, but I've never seen one like this before!. This morning on Facebook, I came across a post that a few of my Facebook friends shared with a photo of an "Adult Lunchable." According to the original poster Lindsey Meredith, the Hy-Vee store located at 110 S D Street in Oskaloosa was offering them for $9.99! That might sound like a lot for a Lunchable, but wait until you see what's included in it:
OSKALOOSA, IA
K92.3

Should You Skip Out on Iowa Traffic Camera Tickets?

So let's talk about Iowa traffic cameras, shall we? Call 'em what you will, traffic cameras, red light cameras, speeding cameras, "big brother", whatever you call them, we all have an opinion of the cameras and their legitimacy in traffic and speed control. But here's a question, and I'm being...
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Lumber damages dozens of vehicles along Iowa interstate

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pickup truck that lost its load on Interstate 80-35 near 86th Street damaged a dozen vehicles this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the pickup was hauling lumber westbound when the lumber fell out. Vehicles following behind the pickup struck the wood. According to...
IOWA STATE
#Liquor License#Identification Cards#Ids#Qca
The Associated Press

Iowa man convicted in lottery-rigging scheme is paroled

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former lottery computer technician convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison. Eddie Tipton, 59, was released from prison Friday, according to online prisoner records. Axios Des Moines first reported that Tipton had been freed from the state prison in Clarinda. Tipton pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct in 2017 and was ordered to pay restitution of $2.2 million to Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma. He shared some of the restitution obligation with his brother in Texas, who collected some of the winnings and served a 75-day jail sentence. Tipton worked at an Urbandale, Iowa, organization that provided random number drawing computers to several lottery states. At his sentencing hearing, Tipton told the judge he “wrote software that included code that allowed me to understand or technically predict winning numbers, and I gave those numbers to other individuals who then won the lottery and shared the winnings with me.”
DES MOINES, IA
B102.7

Have You Driven on Iowa’s Hidden Rollercoaster Road?

The Hawkeye State is full of hidden surprises only those who call the area home know about. One such surprise is a road that more than lives up to its name. It's the type of gravel road that almost nobody travels on anymore. But for those who do, it can be the ride of a lifetime.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ourquadcities.com

Jewelry retailer owes millions to vets, service members

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced that Harris Jewelry, a national jewelry retailer that targeted service members, will provide relief totaling $34.2 million for more than 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide, including over $750,000 in relief to Illinois consumers, according to a news release. As alleged in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
KCJJ

Minnesota woman facing felony fraud charges from UIHC incidents

A Minnesota woman faces felony fraud charges after providing false information to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, receiving thousands of dollars’ worth of medical care. It was reportedly determined that 34-year-old Sarah Brooks of Eden Prairie was at the UIHC on April 3rd, 2020, and provided fraudulent...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Four-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident While in Colorado

On Friday of last week, an Indianola, Iowa four-year-old boy died in a freak accident while visiting his grandmother in Colorado. According to KDVR in the Denver area, the boy was struck by a falling tree and killed. The accident took place in Jefferson County, Colorado near Jay Way and Weaver Drive around 7:45 AM.
WOWT

Iowa inmate serving life sentence for kidnapping dies in prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa inmate sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and other charges died over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 56-year-old William Harrison Barbee was pronounced dead on Saturday, July 16. Barbee died due to an unexpected medical emergency while incarcerated...
FORT DODGE, IA
doniphanherald.com

State revokes Lincoln therapist's mental health practitioner license over conduct

A Lincoln therapist and drug and alcohol counselor has had her mental health practitioner license revoked over allegations that she befriended a client and took thousands in cash and trips from her. Jessica Stolley, the owner of Zenliloquy, isn't facing criminal charges, though she was sued last year by a...
ourquadcities.com

3 QC businesses among cannabis dispensing lottery winners

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) on Friday issued 149 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries held in the summer of 2021, a news release says. Three groups from the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island region are among them:
ILLINOIS STATE
K92.3

You Can Take a Ziplining Tour in Eastern Iowa [WATCH]

Over in Dubuque is a zipline adventure unlike any other in Iowa! The Sky Tours experience consists of nine different ziplines, all located at the YMCA Union Park Camp. All nine ziplines on the tour vary in lengths from 300 to 1,000 feet, with heights reaching 75 feet. To take part in the two hour tour, you must be over the age of ten and weigh between 70 and 270 pounds. In addition to the zipline, guests will also get to hike and explore the historic Union Park during their visit, which first opened back in 1891!

Comments / 0

