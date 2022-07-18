Nearly 10,000 Acres Already Burned In Blaine County

The wildfire in Blaine County is burning into day five, with more concerns heading into the week – conditions are being called ‘extreme.’

The Oklahoma Forestry Service says the fire has burned about 9,800 acres.

From Southard to Hitchcock – farm and ranchland, and challenging terrain that's making it hard to fight this fire from the ground.

Representative Mike Dobrinski who represents Blaine County residents says even with help – it's clear to him – resources for rural fire fighters need to be reevaluated.

“It will be a priority for not only me but all rural legislators that we are going to have to change what we have been doing because it ain’t working.”

Winds on Sunday pushed the boundaries of the fire.

Now – fire managers are knocking down hotspots and watching for northern winds.

“Keeping it contained on the south end will be very important because if we cannot hold that line, the area that it will cross over into is much like what has burned already,” said Dobrinski.

The southern border of the blaze is within two miles of Roman Nose State Park and about a dozen homes.

“If that occurs, it's going to be very difficult to shut down,” he said.