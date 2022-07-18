Social Security checks could increase as inflation rises

Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation & President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, joins John Williams to discuss Comcast’s 10-year, $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity. Dalila explains what digital equity is, the importance being connected to the internet in a digital world, how we often take connectivity for granted, how big the digital divide actually is, some federal programs that are now available to help connect people to the Internet, and a new digital equity initiative with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO