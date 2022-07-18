ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

UISD executes safety audit before first day of school

By Cecilia Treviño
kgns.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The first day of school is a few weeks away and school districts across Texas are on high alert after the Uvalde Shooting that took place back in May. Now many school districts are upgrading their school safety policies. The summer has been unlike any...

www.kgns.tv

kgns.tv

Organization to hold counseling session for Laredo educators

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A special event is being held to help educators transition back into the school year after the Uvalde shooting. Educators and professionals that are in need of a space for healing and processing in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary shooting and the future safety of students, Mijente will be hosting an event on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Education Center.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

LISD conducts active shooter drill ahead of new school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly two months since the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Since that tragedy, many school districts and businesses have held safety and active shooter drills. With the first day of school just a couple of weeks away, school safety is on everyone’s...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV school districts look to overcome teacher shortages

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a new school year approaches, Texas, as well as the Rio Grande Valley continue to deal with a teacher shortage. “The math and science are the hardest teachers to find because it’s hard to find qualified teachers for those subjects so those are the ones we’re struggling more […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myfoxzone.com

'Texas children are suffering': Calallen ISD board asks TEA to prioritize mental health over standardized testing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "How many more students must die for TEA to prioritize student mental health?" That is a question the Calallen ISD Board of Trustees asked the Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath, in a letter to Texas Education Agency (TEA) legislators. The letter, dated June 13 and released by the district on July 19, was written in the wake of the Uvalde massacre where 19 students and 2 teachers were killed by a gunman.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kgns.tv

LISD ends contract for asst. principal after arrest and investigation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District (LISD) has ended the contract for an assistant principal at one of its campuses. The school board made the decision at their meeting last week after it was found that Guadalupe Cortinas, Jr. had recently been arrested on human trafficking charges. They were dropped a few days later.
kurv.com

Border Health Preparedness Operation, Free Medical Services Return To The Valley

The annual border-region medical preparedness exercise kicks off next week – under a new name. Operation Border Health Preparedness will bring city and county health officials together with state health officials and physicians with the Texas Military Department to prepare for a potential natural or manmade disaster. And in the process, they’ll be providing free medical exams. Services include blood pressure and diabetes screenings, dental and vision exams, student sports physicals, and immunizations for children and adults.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Four RGV agencies receive Texas Mutual funds

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Nonprofits in Texas received over $3 million in grants through Texas Mutual’s Request for Proposal (RFP) initiative focused on generational learning. Texas Mutual selected 48 organizations across the state for their efforts in improving health and wellness, strengthening early childhood education, and providing holistic...
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

TxDOT wants to hear from residents living between Palmview and Laredo

TxDOT NEWS RELEASE – TxDOT is conducting a planning study to enhance regional connectivity and address needed safety, mobility, and access considerations along US Highway 83 (US 83) from the Interstate 2 (I-2) terminus west of Palmview to the vicinity of Mangana-Hein Road in south Laredo. The study corridor continues north along State Loop 20 to its intersection with US 59 in east Laredo. The broader study area, encompassing Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata, and Webb counties, was defined to capture the area of influence and potential benefits that the program of improvements may have in south Texas.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

UISD names Aaron Salazar as chief of police

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Independent School District (UISD) picked its new police chief and he’s a familiar face. Aaron Salazar has been hired for the lead role. Salazar was first named the district’s interim after Chief Ray Garner accepted another position. Chief Salazar said he needs to...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo appoints new asst. city manager

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo has appointed a new assistant city manager. Before leaving his position Friday, interim city manager, Keith Selman gave the position to Steve Landin. Effective Monday, August 1, 2022, Steve Landin will join the Laredo City Manager’s Office, contingent on the completion of his...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Mayor reacts to allegations of a ‘toxic’ work environment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A top elected official is reacting to accusations of a toxic work environment at city hall. During Monday, July 18′s city council meeting, an employee with the city of Laredo’s Human Resources Department called the environment at city hall “toxic.” She even went as far as calling out a handful of staff, elected officials and other personnel who restrict, manipulate, and intimidate employees in order to maintain the status quo. While she didn’t name names – she did say that people who were present in the council meeting needs to do some soul searching.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

The search for Laredo City Manager continues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo councilmembers are trying to lay out a foundation on what to look for in a new city manager. Interim city manager Keith Selman is set to leave the position by the end of the week. For the past two days, councilmembers have held...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Webb County Constable Precinct One retires top dog

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Teary eyes and goodbyes filled the Webb County Commissioners Courtroom as a law enforcement office said farewell to a furry friend. On Friday, the office of Webb County Constable Precinct One said their goodbyes as they officially retired their k-9 deputy Levis. After more than six...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo roofer accused of taking money without finishing job

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An alleged handy man is facing charges for allegedly taking money for a job he never completed. On Wednesday, Angel Gabriel Rios Ochoa was arrested for Deceptive Trade Practice. The case began when Rios was hired to install a new roof. The project initially began in...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo city council discusses possible water restrictions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is facing a serious drought and the main and only natural source of water, the Rio Grande, is also showing critical low water levels. Council members approved on Monday, July 18, a water conservation plan which currently puts the city in a voluntary water conservation stage. However, one councilmember is proposing speeding up the process and applying water restrictions as soon as possible. Councilmember for District 4, Alberto Torres, said, “I’ve recommended that maybe we escalate and that we are proactive rather than reactive in maybe moving one stage above the stage we really find ourselves in order to avoid any type of interruption in service, to avoid any type of restriction of days of when you can water your lawn, when you can wash your vehicle, or when is it that you can really use water throughout the day.”
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

WorkForce Solutions invites Laredoans to ‘Surf Into a New Career’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredoans in search of a new line of work got a chance to explore their options during WorkForce Solutions “Surfing Into Your New Career” job fair. Christina Beltran landed a brand-new job opportunity with Fuel America and is eager to embark on her future job.
LAREDO, TX
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Renews COVID-19 Disaster Declaration In July 2022

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on March 13, 2020, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in the State of Texas; and. WHEREAS, in each subsequent month effective...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

City of Laredo employee speaks out on ‘toxic’ work environment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another city of Laredo employee is drawing attention to the toxic work environment at City Hall. On Monday, July 18, during the public comment portion of the Laredo city council meeting, an employee expressed her frustration with the way the city is being run. Zulema Ortiz, a current Human Resources project manager for the city of Laredo, went before the Laredo city council, mayor, management, and staff to express her frustration with what she’s seen over the years. “I realize that I may be putting my employment with the city of Laredo in danger for speaking out, but I can no longer sit on the sidelines and be part of the problem for not doing so. I am prepared to face the consequences that may arise from these public comments,” said Ortiz.
LAREDO, TX

