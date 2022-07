TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says they are doing "everything imaginable" to keep staff and inmates safe from the summer heat. Keeping a closer eye on at-risk inmates, adding cooling equipment to areas without air conditioning and installing misting hoses in pavilions and high-traffic areas are all part of the ODOC's Heat-Contingency Plan.

