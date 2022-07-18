Video Report: Brian Kelly has sights set on LSU’s September 4th opener against Florida State

ATLANTA ( WGNO )— LSU head football coach Brian Kelly said he had a plan for SEC Media Days, and it appears that Kelly was successful.

“I wanted to make sure I didn’t say anything controversial. And, that nothing will be headline news. How did I do? So far, so good. Let’s keep it that way. My analogy was I wanted to hit a single and then get forced out at second base,” Kelly told WGNO Sports.

Kelly said this was his first media day since he was at Cincinnati in the Big East.

At that meeting, Kelly called out the Cincinnati media for not covering the Bearcats.

“So, I had enough and said listen you guys are in or out. If you want to play big-time football. This is not a basketball school, this is a football school,” says Kelly.

At LSU, there is no such dilemma for Brian Kelly.

His job is to make a great first impression against Florida State in the Superdome.

In getting his team ready, Kelly said he hopes to avoid what happened to the Tigers last September at the Rose Bowl.

“You guys watched the UCLA game. That was a tired football team. We are not going to be playing with camp legs. We are going to play with a team that is fresh and ready. That is not knocking any strength coaches. That is everybody’s fear that you are tired coming into your first game,” says Kelly.

Kelly said he hopes to use science to have the Tigers razor sharp for a much-anticipated opener, now less than 7 weeks away.

The LSU Tigers will face the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday, September 4th at the Caesars Superdome.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.