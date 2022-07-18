ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

Video Report: Brian Kelly has sights set on LSU’s September 4th opener against Florida State

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxHyq_0gkBdu1N00

ATLANTA ( WGNO )— LSU head football coach Brian Kelly said he had a plan for SEC Media Days, and it appears that Kelly was successful.

“I wanted to make sure I didn’t say anything controversial. And, that nothing will be headline news. How did I do? So far, so good. Let’s keep it that way. My analogy was I wanted to hit a single and then get forced out at second base,” Kelly told WGNO Sports.

Kelly said this was his first media day since he was at Cincinnati in the Big East.

FNF: Will reclassing keep Warren Easton from another state finals run?

At that meeting, Kelly called out the Cincinnati media for not covering the Bearcats.

“So, I had enough and said listen you guys are in or out. If you want to play big-time football. This is not a basketball school, this is a football school,” says Kelly.

At LSU, there is no such dilemma for Brian Kelly.

His job is to make a great first impression against Florida State in the Superdome.

In getting his team ready, Kelly said he hopes to avoid what happened to the Tigers last September at the Rose Bowl.

Sankey says SEC has ‘no panic’ in conference expansion race

“You guys watched the UCLA game. That was a tired football team. We are not going to be playing with camp legs. We are going to play with a team that is fresh and ready. That is not knocking any strength coaches. That is everybody’s fear that you are tired coming into your first game,” says Kelly.

Kelly said he hopes to use science to have the Tigers razor sharp for a much-anticipated opener, now less than 7 weeks away.

The LSU Tigers will face the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday, September 4th at the Caesars Superdome.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Brian Kelly: 3 criteria to win starting QB job

“…That’s not gonna work,” exclaimed LSU head coach Brian Kelly when talking about detractors with quarterbacks competing for the starting job at LSU. However, Kelly did set aside three main ways Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels, or even Walker Howard can win the job in Fall Camp. For the answer broken down, click the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

Arkansas player talks Hogs’ transfers to LSU

Current Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon spoke out about two Razorbacks, Joe Foucha & Greg Brooks Jr., transferring to SEC West foe LSU in the offseason. “They’re great players,” said Catlon. “LSU is luck to have them, because they’re really good players.” For his full comments, click on the video provided.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
WGNO

Breaux Bridge, Natchitoches named to 15 most “Charming Southern Small Towns” in U.S.

(KLFY) — TripsToDiscover.com has named the two Louisiana towns to its 15 Most Charming Southern Small Towns in the U.S. Breaux Bridge and Natchitoches both represent Louisiana on the list, which stretches from Texas to Kentucky. TripsToDiscover.com is described as a “digital travel magazine with a monthly readership of over 1.6 million people,” according to a press release.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WGNO

Tickets available for popular comedian coming to the Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ticket sales for a September event that will feature a widely popular Netflix comedian at the Cajundome are available. Bert Kreischer, popularly known as ‘The Machine,’ will be making his way to Lafayette’s Cajundome on September 15 on his Party Boy Relapse Tour.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Lsu Football#Lsu Tigers#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Sec#Wgno Sports#Fnf
WGNO

Odd Holidays: Tuesday, July 19 is National Daiquiri Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drink that’s been popular since the 1890s is celebrated in the U.S. on July 19, which is known as National Daiquiri Day. Some historians believe the sweet alcoholic beverage may actually have been served in Cuba well before the 1890s. For example,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

Two rescue ponies shot to death in Amite

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help. Investigators are looking for whoever is responsible for killing two ponies. TPSO says, “On Sunday July 17, 2022, deputies responded to a report of two ponies being shot and killed at “Equine Advocacy of Louisiana”, a horse rescue east of Amite.”
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WGNO

Death of Angola Prison inmate under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections are performing an investigation after the death of a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate. According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, inmate Carlos McGrew, 42, was involved in a...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy