Waldoboro, ME

Jeffrey M. Brown, obituary

penbaypilot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALDOBORO — Jeffrey M. Brown, 75, died July 15, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born January 28, 1947 in Marblehead, Massachusetts to William Morrison Brown and Marjorie (Cronk) Brown. Jeffrey grew up in Marblehead, Massachusetts, and Laconia, New Hampshire. He graduated from Laconia High School in the...

www.penbaypilot.com

penbaypilot.com

Delwyn Lawrence Radley, Jr.. obituary

VINALHAVEN — Our beloved “Gus” passed unexpectedly Monday July 11, 2022 on Vinalhaven. Born April 13, 1972 in Bangor, Maine, Gus is survived by his wife Britt, son Myles, mother Susan, brother Christopher (Kim), and many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends near and far, especially in Bucksport and Vinalhaven.
VINALHAVEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Verna S. Bean, obituary

Union- Verna S. Bean “Grandma” 89, passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at The Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. after a period of declining health. Verna was born in Whitefield, Maine, on January 30, 1933 to parents Alford and Ruth Moody Wiley.
UNION, ME
penbaypilot.com

Kenneth Balm Guiseley, notice

HOPE – Kenneth Balm Guiseley, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport following a short illness. A Memorial Service will be announced and a full obituary will be published at a later date. To share a memory or condolence with Ken’s...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Dorothy Edna Sprague, obituary

Dorothy Edna Sprague would have been 95 on August 5, 2022. She was born on August 5, 1927 to a loving couple, Albert G. Shuman and Hazel (Heyer) Shuman of Waldoboro. She was the oldest of four children. She grew up in the Waldoboro area and attended local schools. She...
WALDOBORO, ME
Waldoboro, ME
Obituaries
penbaypilot.com

Ann K. Vanosdol, obituary

CAMDEN — Ann K. Vanosdol, 74, of Camden Maine, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 18, 1947 in South Pasadena, California, the daughter of Martin G. and Josephine K. (Pascoe) Ekberg. After graduating from South Pasadena High School, she went on to study education at Whittier College in California and later received her master’s degree in special education from Assumption University in Massachusetts.
CAMDEN, ME
B98.5

Augusta Woman Writes Her Own Obituary & It Goes Viral

An Augusta woman who recently passed away did something that shook everyone up, in a good way. She wrote her own obituary. This is epic and legendary and the best type of send-off you can give yourself and your family. Gail A. Armstrong wrote her entire obituary, in first-person. This...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Frederick Greeley, Jr., obituary

A kind and loving man died tragically on Friday. Frederick "Rick" Greeley Jr., age 77, passed away from a sudden allergic reaction at the end of Duck Trap Road in Lincolnville. At the time of his death, Rick was surrounded by many kind and heroic members of the community who tried tirelessly to save his precious life.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Brandon James Raye, obituary

LIBERTY – Brandon James Raye, 37, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at his home in Liberty. Brandon was born in Rockport on September 19, 1984. He attended school in Thomaston and earned his GED while attending Job Corps in Bangor studying culinary arts. His working career included landscaping, roofing and marine construction.
LIBERTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

John M . Dirnbauer, obituary

CUSHING — John M . Dirnbauer, 75, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. John was born on March 11, 1947 in Racine, Wisconsin, to parents Martin and Mary Hermes Dirnbauer. John grew up in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, and Birmingham, Michigan. He graduated from Seaholm High School, Michigan State University, and earned a master’s degree from the University of Michigan.
CUSHING, ME
101.9 The Rock

Girl Rescued from Drowning in Turner, Maine Pond

An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner. Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming. Ouellette said a young man pulled...
TURNER, ME
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

July 2022 Market Update

According to Maine Listings, sales of single-family homes in Maine saw a decline of 9.83 percent, presumably in response to rising interest rates. Compared to June 2021, the statewide median sales price (MSP) jumped 16.4 percent in June 2022 reaching $360,825. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
newscentermaine.com

Bear in Surry, ME

This bear appeared the night my husband died. Viewed from my security camera. July 4 2022. Credit: Joyce Kuzman.
SURRY, ME
penbaypilot.com

SEA’s Mobile marine tank makes a visit to Rockport Public Library

Rockport Library was the place for happy faces when Children’s Librarian Charlie Gluck invited the Stewardship Education Alliance to bring its Mobile Marine Tank with sea critters for a visit. S.E.A. Vice President Wayne Ruesswick, who built the tank, and Board Member Sarah Doudera introduced children and their parents to hermit crabs, sea shrimp, a rock crab, a Jonah crab, and the invasive green crab as well as sea weed, barnacles, and two lobsters. One of them, provided by Liz and Dom Gioia of Camden Harbor Cruises, was a glorious and rare blue lobster!
ROCKPORT, ME
NewsBreak
Obituaries
penbaypilot.com

July 22 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Maine Celtic Celebration This Weekend in Belfast

Wanna wear a kilt this weekend? The 2022 Maine Celtic Celebration will begin this afternoon and run all weekend in Belfast at Belfast Commons. Music begins at 4 p.m. in the Beer Tent. And begins on the main stage at 5:30 p.m. The music continues through Sunday. Not nonstop. But count on a whole lot of that great Celtic music all weekend long in Belfast.
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

MT. VERNON, Maine (WABI) - The 14-year-old homicide victim from Mt. Vernon has been identified. Seventh grader Brooke McLaughlin attended Maranacook Middle School. Monday evening, just after six, McLaughling’s mother returned to her Blackberry Road home to find her 14-year-old daughter dead and the family car missing from the driveway.
MOUNT VERNON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Weekend Spotlight: A Celtic Celebration, Picking Blueberries, and Goat Hugs

Welcome to another hot, hot, hot, weekend. Here are three low-cost and no-cost events outdoors that are effortlessly cool. Have ye got a wee bit of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, the Isle of Man, or Brittany in ye? Check out the three-day festival featuring Celtic music, a dog parade and show, a kilt contest, workshops, and even a Medival Artisan Village as well as vendors selling good food. Don’t forget the Highland Heavy Games with the famous US National CheeseRoll! This is an all-ages event with things to do and see all day and evening. Check out the schedule here. There is a $15 per person suggested donation. FMI: Maine Celtic Celebration.
BELFAST, ME

