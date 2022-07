CLEVELAND — Jeremy Johnson spent more than three decades living on the east coast before returning to his hometown last year to take on an exciting new role. "I feel like I've come back to Cleveland. I recognize the street names, but the city looks different. It feels different. The leadership is different. The people have a certain excitement about them," Johnson told 3News anchor Dave Chudowsky in a recent interview.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO