Going into the weekend, felines are far out front in the number of pets entered in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest. “But the deadline for entry is not until August 31, so the cats’ lead may not hold,” said Donna Brockmann, humane society president. “Already, we have very interesting cat entries. James Shirley’s cat is named Troy and Spike, a longtime entry, passed away this month and will be entered ‘in memory.’”

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO