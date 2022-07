DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Another round of scattered showers and storms can be expected today, mainly during the afternoon hours. Some of them will be capable of dropping lots of rain in a short amount of time, so don’t be surprised to see some isolated ponding of water on the roads where the heaviest showers and storms occur. Beyond that, the strongest storms could produce some gusty winds. Highs will be seasonable as most locations top out near the 90 degree mark.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO