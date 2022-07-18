ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Othello PD identifies graffiti suspect

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago

OTHELLO - In a July 18 press release, the Othello Police Department announced they had arrested an individual involved in vandalism.

The release stated that on July 7 at about 10:30 p.m. 18-year-old Estella Ramirez-Braziel and a 16-year-old female purchased spray paint at the Othello Walmart. The two young women then walked west through the parking lot towards the Palos Verdes housing development, the release states. They were captured on video surveillance walking south in the 100 block of S 16th Ave towards the two fences that were vandalized.

Estella was arrested on July 14 and admitted to spray painting both fences and two vehicles with the help of the other juvenile. Charges have been forwarded as well as citations, the release states.

The identity of the 16-year-old was not released.

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Teen arrested after rash of graffiti in Othello

OTHELLO - Two teens experienced the long arm of the law after they were arrested and cited for allegedly damaging property with spray paint in Othello over the last couple of weeks. On Monday, Othello Police notified the public about its investigation into 18-year-old Estella Ramirez-Braziel and a 16-year-old girl,...
OTHELLO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Prosecutors charge suspect in Mabton homicide

Both Jon Ray Bonewell and the man he is accused of fatally shooting Sunday were legally prohibited from having firearms. Bonewell, 47, of Mabton, whom prosecutors charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, had a prior felony conviction on two counts of forgery in 2008 and was barred from owning guns or ammunition.
MABTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Othello, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Othello, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
FOX 11 and 41

Deadly Crash On SR 14

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A two vehicle collision on SR 14 south of Kennewick on Friday morning has closed traffic in both directions. Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says the crash left one person dead and several others are being transported to the hospital. The collision occurred near the weight...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Suspects identified in robbery, assault near Othello

OTHELLO — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two suspects allegedly involved in a robbery and assault Monday near Othello. Gloria Romero, a 41-year-old Othello resident, was booked into jail for first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and second-degree theft. The second suspect, 36-year-old Michael J....
OTHELLO, WA
ncwlife.com

Suspect refused to come out, so K9 Rex went in

A standoff with a man who barricaded himself in the bathroom of a Moses Lake home last weekend ended when K9 Rex was sent inside. Moses Lake police said Sebastian Hester, 29, had entered the residence on Pennsylvania Street illegally Saturday morning and threatened to kill the homeowner. Police said...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy fired after jailed person found dead

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in southeast Washington has fired a probationary corrections deputy after a person in custody was found unresponsive and died in a jail observation holding cell. Deputies said Faviola Valenzuela was arrested by Pasco police officers on March 12, for alleged destruction or removal of property and wasn’t cooperative during the booking...
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Vandalism#Othello Pd#The Othello Walmart#Palos Verdes
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect charged in stabbing of Sunnyside woman

Prosecutors charged a Yakima Valley man with second-degree assault in a woman’s stabbing on May 12. Miguel Almaguer Flores, 26, also was charged with felony violation of a no-contact order in the incident in Sunnyside. Court records initially listed Flores as a Sunnyside resident, but charging documents identified him...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
kpq.com

Body Cam Footage Released from Officer-Involved Shooting in Moses Lake

[video width="426" height="218" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/1134/files/2022/07/attachment-Moses-Lake-Shooting-Bodycam.mp4"][/video]. Central Basin Investigative Team recently shared body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting near Moses Lake earlier in July. The video featured 42-year-old suspect Robert Gwinn and Grant County deputy Tyson Voss in the July 10 shootout. Voss’ body cam was activated shortly before Gwinn pulled...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Paintings
Yakima Herald Republic

Man released after sentence of time-served in I-82 shooting near Yakima

A Tri-Cities man accused of shooting at a driver on Interstate 82 in January has been sentenced to time served on lesser charges. Julio Cesar Herrera Jr., 24, of Pasco pleaded guilty to eluding police and possessing a stolen motor vehicle last week in Yakima County Superior Court. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device in the Jan. 31 incident.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Brush fire destroys home and vehicle near Ephrata

EPHRATA - A brush fire south of Ephrata got out of hand for a short time on Thursday, destroying a home and a vehicle. Grant County Fire District 13 officials say the blaze broke out near Dodson Road and Neva Lake Road shortly after 1 p.m. The fire was confined...
EPHRATA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mabton man accused of killing man outside his home

A Mabton man is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder after Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say he shot a man at his home Sunday night. Jon Ray Bonewell Jr., 47, is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail following a preliminary appearance hearing Monday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Road work in Finley is causing damage to residents' cars

FINLEY, Wash. - Every seven years Benton County Roads Department chip seals county roads, prolonging their life. Recently, one of our viewers notified us the loose gravel was causing extreme damage to their vehicles. I reached out to the county for comment and was told, car owners who see damage...
FINLEY, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
155
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy