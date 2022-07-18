Othello PD identifies graffiti suspect

OTHELLO - In a July 18 press release, the Othello Police Department announced they had arrested an individual involved in vandalism.

The release stated that on July 7 at about 10:30 p.m. 18-year-old Estella Ramirez-Braziel and a 16-year-old female purchased spray paint at the Othello Walmart. The two young women then walked west through the parking lot towards the Palos Verdes housing development, the release states. They were captured on video surveillance walking south in the 100 block of S 16th Ave towards the two fences that were vandalized.

Estella was arrested on July 14 and admitted to spray painting both fences and two vehicles with the help of the other juvenile. Charges have been forwarded as well as citations, the release states.

The identity of the 16-year-old was not released.