A new “adult football” team coming into the area has launched and is actively searching for athletes to play in the inaugural season of the Wiregrass Wolverines. The team was co-founded by veteran football coach – and military veteran – Will Love of Ozark and Elba native Summer Stricklin this summer. Love graduated from Carroll High School and fell into coaching during his military career. Since then he’s been a part of two championships with other adult football teams and coached a youth football team to a championship in Goshen recently.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO