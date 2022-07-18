HSPPR notices increase in surrendered pets

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has noticed an increase in the number of surrendered pets compared to last year.

The problem is not just a local one, but a national one too. As many shelters said, it could be caused by more people going back to work after the pandemic, or a higher cost of living because of inflation.

Cody Costra, Public Relations Manager at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), said the increase is a change especially because in 2021 they saw an abnormally low number of surrendered pets.

“This increase is a little new to us. It’s up about 40% in dogs and cats and that’s all the way through June of 2022 compared to 2021,” Costra said.

Costra said they do not know the reason for the increase at their shelter other than what people put into their database.

“It can really be anything. Our database shows that about 80% of people that have surrendered their pets have stated personal reasons. Whether that’s experiencing homelessness or just moving to a new place that doesn’t allow pets or any financial reasons as well. It could be really any of those reasons or a combination of those reasons,” Costra said.

He believes their Colorado Springs shelter is not impacted as much as others because of the number of adopters and the large pet-friendly community we have.

“It’s a big problem all over the United States that a lot of shelters are hitting capacity. But luckily in Colorado Springs we do adopt a lot of animals out quickly too,” Costra said. “It is such an active city and a pet-friendly city that so many people here are looking for those new family members kind of on a consistent basis.”

Adoption rates are up 34% at HSPPR with more people wanting to add a furry friend to their home.

“We have more pets in our doors right now with more dogs to choose from and cats to choose from…when people are coming in, you know, we’re getting to see some smiling faces take on their new family member,” Costra said.

Costra said HSPPR is always willing to help if someone needs to surrender their pet, but it is always good to look at re-homing them within your network.

“Before you are going to owner surrender one of your pets, check your networks first. Whether that’s friends or that’s family. There’s a lot of groups on Facebook that allow people to try to rehome their pet as well. If you bring your pet to us, we will take care of them and we’ll do our best to find them a new home,” Costra said.

For more information on adopting a pet of your own or to see pets available at HSPPR in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, click here.