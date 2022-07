BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a new tool being used in select cities across the country to detect and identify lead pipes, and it is coming to Buffalo. An estimated 40,000 lead service lines lead up to Buffalo's homes, which means the water thousands of us use every day could be tainted with lead. It is an issue that disproportionately impacts people living in poverty.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO