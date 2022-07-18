ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

7-19-22 milwaukee alderwoman removed, enters pleas to misconduct

radioplusinfo.com
 4 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee alderwoman has been removed from office after she was convicted in Milwaukee County Circuit Court of two felonies related...

www.radioplusinfo.com

radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 man convicted of misdemeanor voter fraud in fdl county

One of several people charged with voter fraud by Fond du Lac County District Attorney and Republican Attorney General candidate Eric J. Toney has been convicted. Lawrence Klug was convicted of Misdemeanor Election Fraud. A felony count was dismissed and read into the record. Toney says Klug illegally voted in Fond du Lac County in the November 2020 election, while he was residing outside of Fond du Lac County. Toney says Klug used a PO Box on the registration form leading the clerk to believe it was a valid residential address. Klug was ordered to pay a $500 fine and court costs.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 dodge county sheriff’s office citizens academy

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy. This program gives residens the opportunity to learn about the daily operations of the sheriff’s office and the opportunity to meet and interact with the employees of the sheriff’s office. Participants will learn about the Dodge County Detention Facility, OWI enforcement, Recreation Patrol, Crash Investigations, Firearms/Active Shooters, Communications and more. Classes will be held Wednesday evenings starting in September. Interested indiivduals should apply no later than July 29. Applications can be found on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office website www.dodgecountysheriff.com.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-21-22 waupun man sentenced to prison for killing grandmother

A Waupun man has been sentenced to prison in the beating death of his grandmother. Gregory Spittel was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison and seven and a half years extended supervision. Spittel was convicted of multiple charges including ssecond degree reckless homicide in the August 2019 beating death of 75 year old Carol Foreman. Police say Spittel was upset Foreman spoke to police about his drug use causing him to lose custody of his children. According to a criminal complaint Spittel assaulted Foreman in the basement of his Waupun home, repeatedly striking her in the head.
WAUPUN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 fdl airport needs volunteers during eaa

As the EAA AirVenture gets underway in Oshkosh , the Fond du Lac County Airport is seeking volunteers to help with overflow aircraft for the event. Larry Wunsch is an EAA chairman at the Fond du Lac airport. “Parking of planes is done by volunteers and EAA Chapter members in Fond du Lac,” Wunsch told WFDL news. “The parking is sporadic now but on Sunday we start running shifts out there to park the planes on the grass and we also provide camping to the people that fly in.” The event starts Monday and runs through Sunday July 31.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 fdl county fair

The Fond du Lac County Fair continues this weekend. Seether performs at the grandstand Friday night. The Fondy 5k and Kids Fun Run starts at 8am Saturday. The Astronomers perform at 6pm Saturday with Collective Soul and Switchfoot starting at 7:30pm. The Fair wraps up Sunday with a demolition derby that starts at 2pm. For a complete schedule you can log on to the Fond du Lac County Fair website.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-21-22 major fdl intersection closed for several days

One of the busiest intersections in the city of Fond du Lac will be closed starting Thursday. Fond du Lac Public Works director Paul DeVries says the Highway 23 /Pioneer Road intersection will be closed for five days starting Thursday July 21 for concrete paving work. The project includes a a slotted, left-turn lane along with a dedicated westbound right turn lane.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 walleye weekend raises more than a quarter of a million dollars for area non-profits

Fond du Lac Festivals says Walleye Weekend last month raised more than a quarter million dollars for area non profit organizations. Attendance at this year’s three-day event was estimated at 45,000, with over $250,000 raisesd for 36 area non-profits. Festival goers purchased more than 2300 pounds of walleye dinners and sandwiches, nearly 2700 pounds of cheese curds, and 51,000 cans of Budweiser products. Over 1900 fish were caught during the Merc Marine National Walleye Fishing tournament. “Many people don’t know the number of nonprofit organizations and volunteers that make up Walleye Weekend,” Pete Wilke, Executive Director of Fond du Lac Festivals said. “This year we partnered with 36 area nonprofit organizations and tallied over 1,000 volunteers with countless volunteer hours. All these nonprofits put the money raised back into the community and other worthy causes.”
FOND DU LAC, WI

