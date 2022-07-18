Latin American Foto Festival returns to the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The annual Latin American Foto Festival has returned to the Bronx.

The festival, now in its fifth year, is the only festival of its kind dedicated to Latin American photography in the city. It’s free and open to the public right now.

Dozens of photographers from Latin America are showing their work at the Bronx Documentary Denter on East 151st Street.

Sofia Torres Prida, who is from the Dominican Republic and now lives in New York City, is one of dozens of photographers showcasing their work. The festival features artists from 12 different countries in Latin America.

Torres prida has 15 photos displayed on a fence on Courtlandt Avenue. She documented baseball as an important part of Dominican culture, honoring these athletes for their contributions on and off the field.

The festival exhibitions are in seven public locations on the street, and even planted in the middle of a community garden. Works are from Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Mexico, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and the Latin Caribbean.

DjAli Brown Cepeda is featured in the festival. She has a popular Instagram called nuevayorkinos. She documents families from Latin America and the Caribbean living in New York City.

