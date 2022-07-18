ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Latin American Foto Festival returns to the Bronx

By Monica Morales
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpNnu_0gkBatFH00

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The annual Latin American Foto Festival has returned to the Bronx.

The festival, now in its fifth year, is the only festival of its kind dedicated to Latin American photography in the city. It’s free and open to the public right now.

Dozens of photographers from Latin America are showing their work at the Bronx Documentary Denter on East 151st Street.

Sofia Torres Prida, who is from the Dominican Republic and now lives in New York City, is one of dozens of photographers showcasing their work. The festival features artists from 12 different countries in Latin America.

Torres prida has 15 photos displayed on a fence on Courtlandt Avenue. She documented baseball as an important part of Dominican culture, honoring these athletes for their contributions on and off the field.

The festival exhibitions are in seven public locations on the street, and even planted in the middle of a community garden. Works are from Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Mexico, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and the Latin Caribbean.

DjAli Brown Cepeda is featured in the festival. She has a popular Instagram called nuevayorkinos. She documents families from Latin America and the Caribbean living in New York City.

If you want to catch the Latin American Foto Festival, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stupiddope.com

The 1st Platinum Selling Hip Hop Artist to be Elected to Public Office in the United States

Hip Hop was born nearly 50 years ago in the Bronx, NY by DJ Kool Herc. Since then Hip Hop culture has transcended music, fashion, art, and dance. Hip Hop culture has reshaped and influenced American culture for decades to now become the highest grossing music genre to date. Although Hip Hop has always been political, it is now making even greater strides in politics with the election of Dupré “Doitall” Kelly from the platinum selling Hip Hop group Lords of the Underground.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Georgia mom arrives in Queens to reunite with missing son

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — When Bien Nguyen finally arrived at Jamaica Hospital in Queens early Friday afternoon, she was carrying a bag of clothing for her oldest son, Jossiah. The photo she had seen of the 25-year-old, taken on July 5, showed him on a subway bench with tattered jeans. He appeared homeless. The picture […]
QUEENS, NY
newyorkspaces.com

Top 5 Upscale Casinos in New York City (2022)

New York, the city that never sleeps, is an advanced urban in the United States consisting of 5 boroughs strategically placed on the banks of the Hudson River. The concrete jungle comprises iconic skyscrapers such as the Empire State building and the sprawling central park. But that is not all. New York hosts lush land-based casinos that feature exquisite interior designs, thousands of mechanical slots, and hundreds of table games operated by skilled croupiers. The gambling establishments are part of the city’s history, making them worthy competitors of renowned casinos such as Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco, Casino Baden-Baden in Germany, and The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, which covers over 550,000 square feet. In this read, we rundown the top upscale New York City casinos with luxurious interior designs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
County
Bronx, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Two New York Restaurants Named Top 50 In The World

New York is known for its amazing people, culture, and food and you know we love to eat. Recently the world’s best restaurants have just been announced and two restaurants from New York made the list. In London, one of the most prestigious awards on the plant, the 2022 iteration of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced and New York was well represented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Red Tricycle New York

Where to See a Drive-in Movie Near NYC

Drive-in movie theaters made a huge comeback over the past couple of years and it looks like they are here to stay for a while. Lots of outdoor movies are kid-friendly, and at some, you don’t even need to have a car! Pack up some popcorn, bundle up in blankets and get ready for a night under the stars!
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Riders stage protest at eliminated Bronx bus stop

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Waiting for the bus is a part of life in New York City, but one community has had enough.  MTA planners are in the process of reviewing, evaluating and redesigning bus routes borough by borough.  Changes to 13 routes in the Bronx took effect at the end of June.  Some […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Children helped create splash park at Bronx NYCHA development

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — When the heat is on, it’s time to turn on the water. One Bronx NYCHA development made that happen — with an extra “splash” of fun. During the hottest week of the year so far, the children of one Bronx NYCHA community made sure their voices were heard. They helped […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American#United States#The Bronx#Localevent#Local Life#Racism#Dominican
qchron.com

Rev. Calvin Butts kept the faith in western Queens

Calvin Otis Butts Jr. was born in Fitzgerald, Ga., on Dec. 5, 1922. His father, Calvin Sr., who worked as a coach cleaner in a railroad shop, thought there was a better way to provide for his wife and five children and decided to move to New York. The family, with Calvin as the eldest sibling, settled in a small apartment at 33-34 101 St. in Corona.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

A guide to New York City’s 8 public beaches

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Heading to one of New York City’s eight public beaches is a great way to spend a day, relax and beat the summer heat. New York City’s public beaches are free and open to everyone from Memorial Day weekend through Sept. 11. The eight public beaches in New York City are […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Instagram
PIX11

Bronx fashion show features creations from older New Yorkers

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A special fashion show in the Bronx featured designers and models who were all older New Yorkers. The showcase was the culmination of a yearlong fashion art project. Felicidad Perez, 104, was the star of a fashion show at the Concourse Gardens in the Bronx. The community room was converted […]
BRONX, NY
NY1

Thousands of New Yorkers lose power amid heat wave

Thousands of New York City residents lost power on Thursday as a heat wave continued to grip the city, Con Edison said. As of late Thursday afternoon, more than 4,200 Con Edison customers were without power in the greater New York City area, including approximately 1,060 in the Allerton section of the Bronx, nearly 2,900 in the Country Club and Locust Point sections of the Bronx and around 100 in Brooklyn, according to the utility company’s outage map.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

What if these subway barriers were installed all over NYC?

The New York City subway system is the very best and worst thing about our town: hopping on a train to get to just about anywhere across the city is fairly easy, but the system itself is certainly outdated, not as safe as it could be and, let’s be honest, not very clean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Why one East Village bar is operating without booze

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — From her bastion of booze called Lucky to this temple of temperance called Hecate, owner Abby Ehmann just opened a local dive bar on Avenue B. Hecate is serving up all of the atmosphere, but none of the booze. So, why a sober dive bar? “A person who is in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

﻿New York City celebrates National Hot Dog Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Everything is on the menu in the New York area. From fine dining to street meat, there’s something for every taste. Hot dogs are a staple for city dwellers. July 20 has been designated “National Hot Dog Day.” A website for the event says it was “created as a nod to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy