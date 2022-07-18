FSCJ civics 'academy' to train students from Duval, Nassau high schools for government work

Florida State College at Jacksonville will get $2 million for a state-funded civics education program that Gov. Ron DeSantis said will teach “foundational American values” to students pursuing government careers.

“We’re putting civics back into civil service,” Education Commissioner Manny Diaz said as he joined DeSantis in Jacksonville Monday to lay out plans for “civics career academies” that will work with school districts in Northeast, Central and South Florida.

Academies at FSCJ, Polk State College and Broward College are scheduled to open in August 2023, training 1,000 high school students yearly.

Teacher bonuses:Gov. Ron DeSantis promotes new Florida civics education program offering teachers $3,000 bonuses

Program draws criticism:DeSantis touts civics program criticized by teachers as 'Christian fundamentalist'

Students in Duval and Nassau County schools will be eligible for dual enrollments in their school districts and FSCJ's civics instruction.

Program details are still being developed, but Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Diana Greene noted that her county has thousands of students in similar programs with FSCJ already.

The program, a workforce-development effort targeting potential local and state agency employees, is expected to start young people on training useful for jobs including grant managers, policy analysts, permitting specialists, caseworkers, procurement specialists and city and county managers.

FSCJ’s effort will be part of a $6.5 million Career Pathways for Public Service Initiative, which itself is one part of a $106 million civic literacy effort DeSantis introduced last year.

Career and technical programs already enroll about 770,000 K-12 students statewide, but DeSantis told a supportive crowd in FSCJ’s Advanced Technology Center that civics education would be an important addition.

He said the state’s “knowledge-based” approach to civics instruction will expose young people to ideas that have been fundamental to America’s identity and development. He said other governments have emphasized “action-based” training that prepares youths to become activists but doesn’t ground them in American values.

Elements of Florida’s civic instruction have been criticized by some teachers as ideologically driven, however. Teachers who had completed voluntary teacher training this month told the Miami Herald that material in that training tried to “propagandize particular points of view.”

DeSantis has said the state’s civic materials are accurate and do not seek to push an ideological agenda.

Curriculum for the career academies will be developed through the University of Central Florida’s Lou Frey Institute, whose website says it “promotes the development of enlightened, responsible, and actively engaged citizens.”