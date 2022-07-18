ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FSCJ civics 'academy' to train students from Duval, Nassau high schools for government work

By Steve Patterson, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago

Florida State College at Jacksonville will get $2 million for a state-funded civics education program that Gov. Ron DeSantis said will teach “foundational American values” to students pursuing government careers.

“We’re putting civics back into civil service,” Education Commissioner Manny Diaz said as he joined DeSantis in Jacksonville Monday to lay out plans for “civics career academies” that will work with school districts in Northeast, Central and South Florida.

Academies at FSCJ, Polk State College and Broward College are scheduled to open in August 2023, training 1,000 high school students yearly.

Teacher bonuses:Gov. Ron DeSantis promotes new Florida civics education program offering teachers $3,000 bonuses

Program draws criticism:DeSantis touts civics program criticized by teachers as 'Christian fundamentalist'

Students in Duval and Nassau County schools will be eligible for dual enrollments in their school districts and FSCJ's civics instruction.

Program details are still being developed, but Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Diana Greene noted that her county has thousands of students in similar programs with FSCJ already.

The program, a workforce-development effort targeting potential local and state agency employees, is expected to start young people on training useful for jobs including grant managers, policy analysts, permitting specialists, caseworkers, procurement specialists and city and county managers.

FSCJ’s effort will be part of a $6.5 million Career Pathways for Public Service Initiative, which itself is one part of a $106 million civic literacy effort DeSantis introduced last year.

Career and technical programs already enroll about 770,000 K-12 students statewide, but DeSantis told a supportive crowd in FSCJ’s Advanced Technology Center that civics education would be an important addition.

He said the state’s “knowledge-based” approach to civics instruction will expose young people to ideas that have been fundamental to America’s identity and development. He said other governments have emphasized “action-based” training that prepares youths to become activists but doesn’t ground them in American values.

Elements of Florida’s civic instruction have been criticized by some teachers as ideologically driven, however. Teachers who had completed voluntary teacher training this month told the Miami Herald that material in that training tried to “propagandize particular points of view.”

DeSantis has said the state’s civic materials are accurate and do not seek to push an ideological agenda.

Curriculum for the career academies will be developed through the University of Central Florida’s Lou Frey Institute, whose website says it “promotes the development of enlightened, responsible, and actively engaged citizens.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Government
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Education
County
Nassau County, FL
Nassau County, FL
Education
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Nassau County, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fscj#High School#Academies#Fscj Civics Academy#Civics Education#American#Central#Polk State College#Broward College#Program#Christian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy