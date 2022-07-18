Ardmore man drowns in Lake Murray, body recovered next day
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says an Ardmore man’s body has been recovered after he drowned on Lake Murray sometime Sunday afternoon.
According to the incident report, 58-year-old Gregory Franks was on a boat just southeast of the Lake Murray Lodge Sunday afternoon when he entered the water sometime between 1:30 and 4 p.m., and for unknown reasons, went under and never resurfaced.
Franks’ body was recovered Monday around 11:30 a.m. in about 15 feet of water.
No other information is available at this time.
