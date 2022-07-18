ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

7-19-22 ap survey finds no major problems at election drop boxes across the country

radioplusinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. including Wisconsin found that the expanded use of drop...

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 2

Related
radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 election education campaign planned for wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is preparing to launch a statewide voter education campaign this fall that specifically targets high school students as well as the general public. The effort comes amid ongoing false claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters about how the 2020 election was run and its results. A memo prepared for a Friday meeting of the bipartisan commission says there is a need for a comprehensive education campaign given the “heightened public interest in election administration.” State election directors from across the country met in Madison this week where they discussed the need to confront election conspiracy theories and other lies head on.
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-21-22 election leaders urge openess to dispel misinformation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State election officials are urging their colleagues around the U.S. to be open and transparent in confronting conspiracy theories and false information about how voting works. The advice from election administrators from Georgia, Ohio and Utah came Wednesday during a meeting of the National Association of State Election Directors. The group was meeting in Wisconsin, a state that continues to be a target of attempts by former President Donald Trump and his supporters to decertify the 2020 election based on false claims of widespread fraud.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

7-21-22 wi gop blocks absentee ballot address correction rule

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have erased regulations allowing Wisconsin election clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. The move marks another in a series of steps Republicans and conservative allies have taken to tighten voting procedures in the crucial swing state. Earlier this month, the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot box drops are illegal. Now Republicans are targeting an emergency rule the Wisconsin Elections Commission has adopted that allows local clerks to fill in missing information in absentee voting witness addresses without consulting the witness. The Legislature’s rules committee struck the regulations down Wednesday afternoon on a 6-4 vote.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 one of the busiest tourism times for northeast wisconsin and fox valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Northeastern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley are getting ready for what could be the region’s busiest weeks for tourism in years. More than 77,000 tickets have been sold for an international soccer exhibition match Saturday at Lambeau Field featuring Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga and Manchester City of the Premier League. Tourism experts estimate an economic impact of $10 million. Next week not only will Packers training camp draw the fan faithful to Green Bay, EAA AirVenture kicks off about 50 miles to the south in Oshkosh. Last year, more than 600,000 people attended the weeklong exhibition, which includes air shows, experimental aircraft and other aviation demonstrations. The Fond du Lac Airport is a satellite airport during the event.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
radioplusinfo.com

7-21-22 wisconsin ag sues companies over pfas contamination

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit seeking to hold nearly 20 companies liable for allegedly contaminating the environment with a group of chemicals known as PFAS. Kaul, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Dane County circuit court. It names 18 companies as defendants including 3M Company, Tyco Fire Products LP and BASF Corporation. The lawsuit seeks punitive damages as well as reimbursement for the costs of investigations, cleanup and remediation. Kaul filed a lawsuit in March against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products alleging their firefighting foam contaminated water in the Marinette area with PFAS. A 3M spokesman says the company will “vigorously defend its record of environmental stewardship.”
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy