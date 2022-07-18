Latin American Foto Festival returns to the Bronx

The blackout started around midnight, and lasted well into the afternoon. NYC Correction officer charged with murdering teen. New period drama, “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” offers up …. Long Island native Sky Katz takes the lead in Netflix’s …. Future of iconic Central Park Boathouse is uncertain.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Whether rain or shine, there’s no shortage of fun things to do around New York City. Will Gleason, the North American content director for Time Out, joined New York Living on Thursday morning to share free, exciting events and places to check out across the city.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Everything is on the menu in the New York area. From fine dining to street meat, there’s something for every taste. Hot dogs are a staple for city dwellers. July 20 has been designated “National Hot Dog Day.” A website for the event says it was “created as a nod to National Hot Dog Month in July by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.”
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City entered a heat wave on Thursday as temperatures skyrocketed into the 90s. In addition to the dangerously hot temperatures, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Thursday for most of New York City and northern New Jersey through 2 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued through 8 p.m.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Under the sweltering heat of the summer sun, New Yorkers are looking left and right to find the best ways to cool off. Luckily, Faith Yascone from Herbal Vanity joined New York Living on Thursday to share some ‘hot’ tips on staying cool as temperatures soar in the city.
The regular clean-up is all in a day’s work for crews with the NYC Department of Sanitation. With the return of regular alternate-side parking rules, more DSNY trucks with mechanical brooms are hitting the roads.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the Big Apple officially in a heat wave, it’s not just two-legged New Yorkers who are experiencing the dog days. Dr. Mark Verdino of North Shore Animal League America joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to share some tips for keeping pets safe during the summer swelter.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The scorching temperatures hitting the Big Apple lately could have you feeling hot under the collar in more ways than one. Psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere joined New York Living on Friday to discuss how heat can affect people’s moods, including contributing to feelings of agitation or irritation.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A heat wave can have dangerous effects on our four-legged friends, making your routine daily walk with your pet a risky venture! It’s important to know what you can do to keep your furbaby safe, and how to recognize the warning signs that your pooch may be in peril!
