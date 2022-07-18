ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

How Lafayette could get a new jail without new taxes

By Andrew Capps, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 6 days ago

In a video released Monday, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced plans to try to replace the parish's aging jail without raising taxes by soliciting a public-private partnership agreement.

Clocking in at 79 seconds, Guillory's announcement was sparse on details. But it outlined a plan to build a new jail outside of downtown Lafayette that would avoid putting a new tax before voters to fund its construction.

"Many said this could never be done without raising taxes. However, I'm proposing a different approach," he said in the clip posted to YouTube at around 5:15 p.m. Monday.

"Our plan utilizes a public private partnership model and does not call for the privatization of the jail. This will not be a private prison, and the sheriff will still fully operate the jail, in accordance with Louisiana law." AB

CONSIDER SUBSCRIBING TODAY: Help support local journalists like Andrew Capps

Guillory said the plan will reduce the parish's risk in building a new jail by transferring risk to the private sector. He also argued the plan will reduce the parish's costs to maintain a jail, though he did not specifically outline how.

Lafayette would likely be the first Louisiana parish to enter a public-private partnership to build a new jail, but the concept has been tried in other parts of the country.

Louisiana education: How preschool teachers and legislators plan to keep kids out of jail

Typically, private companies finance the construction of new public buildings and cover the costs to maintain them, while public bodies, in this case Lafayette Parish, pay what is essentially an annual leasing charge for several decades.

Any such plan for a jail in Lafayette Parish would go to a public bid for building the facility and need final approval from the Lafayette Parish Council to authorize funds for lease payments.

Guillory's announcement comes as the Lafayette Parish Council is set to vote Tuesday night on a resolution that would authorize Guillory to enter agreements for "designing, building, maintaining and operating public facilities in the parish. Each (with) a maximum term of 40 years" and a max annual cost of $10.5 million for the parish, with adjustments for inflation.

Local government: What to know about Lafayette City Council's probe of Mayor Josh Guillory's contracts, projects

The resolution, if passed, would still require the council to independently allocate any funding for such agreements before the mayor-president can issue any payments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSgL4_0gkBYpi700

Follow Andrew Capps on Twitter or send an email to acapps@theadvertiser.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: How Lafayette could get a new jail without new taxes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Government
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Privatization#Private Prison
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy