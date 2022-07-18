How Lafayette could get a new jail without new taxes

In a video released Monday, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced plans to try to replace the parish's aging jail without raising taxes by soliciting a public-private partnership agreement.

Clocking in at 79 seconds, Guillory's announcement was sparse on details. But it outlined a plan to build a new jail outside of downtown Lafayette that would avoid putting a new tax before voters to fund its construction.

"Many said this could never be done without raising taxes. However, I'm proposing a different approach," he said in the clip posted to YouTube at around 5:15 p.m. Monday.

"Our plan utilizes a public private partnership model and does not call for the privatization of the jail. This will not be a private prison, and the sheriff will still fully operate the jail, in accordance with Louisiana law." AB

Guillory said the plan will reduce the parish's risk in building a new jail by transferring risk to the private sector. He also argued the plan will reduce the parish's costs to maintain a jail, though he did not specifically outline how.

Lafayette would likely be the first Louisiana parish to enter a public-private partnership to build a new jail, but the concept has been tried in other parts of the country.

Typically, private companies finance the construction of new public buildings and cover the costs to maintain them, while public bodies, in this case Lafayette Parish, pay what is essentially an annual leasing charge for several decades.

Any such plan for a jail in Lafayette Parish would go to a public bid for building the facility and need final approval from the Lafayette Parish Council to authorize funds for lease payments.

Guillory's announcement comes as the Lafayette Parish Council is set to vote Tuesday night on a resolution that would authorize Guillory to enter agreements for "designing, building, maintaining and operating public facilities in the parish. Each (with) a maximum term of 40 years" and a max annual cost of $10.5 million for the parish, with adjustments for inflation.

The resolution, if passed, would still require the council to independently allocate any funding for such agreements before the mayor-president can issue any payments.

