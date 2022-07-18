ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Columbus Dispatch

South Side man charged with kidnapping that ended with him being shot, possibly by police

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SslSk_0gkBYeFM00

A South Side man — who may or may not have been shot by a Columbus police officer  — has been charged with kidnapping for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint while a child was in the backseat of her car, police state in court documents.

Marquise Dakota Artis, is charged with kidnapping for an incident that began around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on the Near East Side and led to a pursuit that ended at his South Side home with him suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Artis was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Monday. What remained unclear, however, was whether Artis was shot by the woman he intended to kidnap or by a city police officer.

A woman whom police say "was known to Artis" was trying to leave her home when Artis jumped into the passenger seat of her vehicle and pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband, court documents allege. Artis “demanded that she drive him wherever he wanted.”

The woman's 6-year-old child was in the backseat, police say in the court documents.

As they drove, Artis allegedly became angry at messages he found on the woman’s phone and struck her on the right side of the head, police allege.

The victim grabbed Artis’ gun and told her 6-year-old to get out of the car while at a traffic light at East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive. Artis allegedly reached into the back seat where the child was, and the woman began firing his gun at him as she got out of the vehicle, documents state.

The woman and the child both got out of the vehicle uninjured, records state. Artis got into the driver's seat of the woman's car and fled the scene.

Women learn self-defense skills through new IMPACT Safety program

Responding officers attempted to intervene in the shooting when Artis drove off down East Livingston Avenue. Officers broadcast a description of the vehicle and the direction it was heading over police radio for other officers in the area.

Officers searching for the vehicle spotted it and pursued it to the area of Parsons Avenue and East Kossuth Street on the city's South Side. Police state in court documents that Artis became involved in an altercation there with several officers attempting to arrest him, and one officer fired a weapon, police said.

Artis then drove off again in the vehicle, abandoning it in the 800 block of Ann Street where he lives, and fleeing on foot, police said.

Officers who had continued to pursue Artis found a blood trail from the vehicle and followed it to a home on that block. Artis was found inside that home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he is recovering.

Columbus police do not know if Artis was injured in the original shooting when the woman grabbed his gun and began firing or whether it was in the altercation with police. A firearm was recovered at the location of the original shooting, police said.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) said the investigation is ongoing and would not comment on how Artis was injured.

BCI is leading the investigation into the Columbus officer discharging the weapon, as is city Division of Police policy. Columbus police Special Victims Bureau is investigating the original shooting at Alum Creek Drive and East Livingston Avenue.

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: South Side man charged with kidnapping that ended with him being shot, possibly by police

Comments / 7

Related
10TV

Police: 1 dead after shooting inside Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person died after being shot inside a bar in the Milo-Grogan area Thursday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said officers were called to a bar in the 700 block of St. Clair Avenue, just north of Interstate 670, around 10:16 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Suspects in 2 murders in custody

COLUMBUS – Police credit help from the public with aiding efforts to track down the man investigators believe gunned down a 51-year-old man in the Short North early Wednesday. Jeremy Vest, 47, is in the Franklin County Jail after being arrested on a murder charge stemming from the fatal...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured, 4 others hurt in South Linden crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Linden on Thursday. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East 15th Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#City Police#Police Radio#Violent Crime
Shore News Network

Columbus Shooter Turns Himself In

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest regarding a shooting that took place at the 700 Block of Lilley Avenue. Officers responded to a shooting in the area on Friday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the victim laying on the sidewalk suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite being taken to a hospital and receiving life-saving treatment, the victim was pronounced deceased.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Police searching for suspect who assaulted, threatened to kill UDF clerk

Columbus police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a United Dairy Farmers employee last month. According to Columbus Police, on June 11 at 1:18 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance at the United Dairy Farmers convenience store located at 1043 W. Broad St. Officers were informed by store employees that a group of women allegedly knocked over a cash register and stole items from the store. One of the women them assaulted a store clerk as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus Police Make Quick Arrest After Man Found Murdered on North High Street

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus made a quick arrest after responding to a murder in the Short North Arts District on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 1:48 A.M., officers were dispatched to the 800 Block of N. High St on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived at scene and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Columbus Fire Medic 7 arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim deceased at 1:55 A.M.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Multiple vehicle damaged, burglarized in east Columbus parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are investigating after more than a dozen vehicles were damaged and had property stolen from them while parked in east Columbus. Police said the vehicles were parked in the area of East Fifth Avenue and Yearling Avenue. One of the vehicles was stolen...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police searching for suspect in fatal Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in the Short North Arts District early Wednesday morning. Officers found the victim in an alleyway behind the United Dairy Farmers convenience store on the 800 block of North High Street around 1:40 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teenager wanted in death of woman caught in shootout

Above: Watch an earlier report on the East Broad Street shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are seeking a teenager wanted in connection with the death of a woman caught in a shootout. Columbus police secured an arrest warrant Friday for Kyrim Curenton, 16, whose address was listed as being in the 1600 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man held at gunpoint, robbed in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a man they said robbed someone at gunpoint on Sunday. A security camera captured footage of the suspect walking through a convenience store, located in the 1700 block of Morse Road, right before the robbery. Around noon, the man then walked over to another man outside, pulled out a handgun and demanded that he hand over his belongings, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people taken to area hospitals after shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said two people were taken to local hospitals after a shooting Wednesday night on the north side. Police were called to the area of 919 East 21st Street on a report of a shooting just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Case against Columbus Police officer charged in May 2020 protests dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The case against Traci Shaw, one of the Columbus Division of Police officers charged in the May 2020 protests, has been dismissed. Shaw was facing misdemeanors charges for dereliction of duty, interfering with civil rights, and assault. In a statement to ABC6/FOX28 The Fraternal Order...
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Shot Dead in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH- Columbus Police officers were dispatched to Riverside Hospital early Monday morning to question a walk-in shooting victim. The victim was taken to the hospital by an unknown person. Despite receiving life-saving treatment, he was pronounced deceased just two hours after arriving to the hospital. Anyone with information regarding...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Short North residents on edge after fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday’s fatal shooting outside a convenience store on North High Street is the fifth shooting in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus since June 11. People in the area Wednesday said this may just be the tipping point, making them want to pack up...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Attorney prosecuting Columbus police misconduct resigns from role

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special prosecutor hired by the City of Columbus to investigate police misconduct during protests in the summer of 2020 has resigned. Attorney Kathleen Garber told NBC4 in an email that she submitted her letter of resignation, effective immediately, to the City Attorney’s office Wednesday. Garber was hired on a $15,000 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy