Oklahoma City lawmakers file petition to freeze assessed home values for seniors

In an attempt to keep property taxes consistent for seniors, three Oklahoma City lawmakers filed an initiative petition to freeze assessed home values for residents age 65 and older.

The petition that would appear on the ballot as State Question 822 would apply to all Oklahoma seniors, regardless of a homeowner's income.

Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein said the petition could decrease local funding for municipal services and schools, which are partially funded through property taxes.

Reps. Robert Manger, Eric Roberts and Max Wolfley will have to collect 177,958 signatures in 90 days to qualify the proposed constitutional amendment for a statewide vote. Two of the three lawmakers face general election challengers this election this cycle and could also be busy with campaigning this fall.

The proposed state question would undo language in Oklahoma's constitution that limits which seniors are eligible for a freeze on the assessed value of their home based on their household income.

Currently, only seniors whose household income falls below a certain threshold qualify. In Oklahoma County, only seniors whose household income is less than $73,200 are eligible. The income threshold can vary by county.

Under SQ 822, all homes in which the head of household is age 65 or older would be eligible for the assessment freeze.

The three Republican lawmakers signed onto legislation this year to request a state question on this issue. House Joint Resolution 1047 passed the House but stalled in the Senate.

In a news release, the representatives said the state question would not do away with property taxes for seniors, it would simply do away with increases after age 65.

"Property taxes tend to go up each year no matter what, while retirees struggle to keep up with rising inflation costs," the lawmakers said in a joint statement. "This state question would simply ask state voters if they would like to allow property tax values to freeze for seniors or if they prefer that they continue to pay potential property tax increases each year."

Stein said property taxes could still increase for seniors because assessed home value is only part of the equation for calculating those taxes.

He also estimated six times more seniors would be eligible for assessment freezes under the proposed state question. Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties combined have about 39,425 seniors that currently qualify.

In a fiscal analysis of HJR 1047, Stein's office estimated that the three counties combined could lose about $14.2 million in property tax revenue annually should the assessment freeze changes come to fruition.

Roughly $10 million of that would have been dedicated to education because about 70% of all property taxes go to education funding, including K-12 schools and career technology centers. The remainder of the tax revenue helps fund municipal government, including county health departments and other government operations.

Under the state question, the Legislature would cut county funds without reimbursing the municipalities elsewhere, Stein said.

Should SQ 822 pass, Stein's office estimated roughly $1.7 billion in local education funding would be lost over 20 years due to decreased property tax collections.

The lawmakers said SQ 822 could make it on the Nov. 8 ballot, but they may be cutting it close.

The secretary of state's office has yet to assign a date to begin gathering signatures. And 90 days of signature gathering would put lawmakers mere weeks away from the general election. At that point, ballots may already be printed.