San Diego, CA

Power outage impacting traffic lights in several neighborhoods

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO – A power outage is impacting some traffic lights in Logan Heights, Mountain View, Lincoln Park and Encanto, authorities said.

“Due to a power outage some traffic signals are out of service (flashing red) in the Logan Heights, Mountain View, Lincoln Park & Encanto neighborhoods. @SDGE is working to restore power, but they will likely be out of service through the evening commute. Please anticipate delays,” City of San Diego officials said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Roughly 2,100 customers were initially without power but that number has dwindled down to 120 as the estimated restoration time is roughly 7 p.m. Other neighborhoods affected include Emerald Hills and Valencia Park.

The cause of the outage is under investigation at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

FOX 5 San Diego

East County wildfire halted at 3 acres

RAMONA, Calif. – A wildfire that broke out Tuesday in Ramona was halted at 3 acres, officials said. The blaze ignited shortly after 10:30 a.m. near Voorhees Lane and Highland Valley Road in eastern San Diego County, Cal Fire Captain Thomas Shoots said in an email. Firefighters were able to quickly attack the fire from above and limit the spread to only a small area.
RAMONA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

gO’side Shuttles Quick Transportation to Visitors, Tourists, and Residents

In the sunny weather of July, going around downtown Oceanside can seem tiring for those who do not seek to walk for long periods of time. The gO’side shuttles have been provided by the community of Oceanside to allow quick transportation to visitors, tourists, and residents all throughout downtown Oceanside. The shuttles are open from Monday through Sunday, from 10 a.m until 10 p.m, bringing about 12 hours of transportation to those who want to go around Oceanside without the inferences.
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR DESERTS TODAY AND TOMORROW

July 21, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County Deserts, starting at 11 a.m. today until Friday 7/22/22 at 8:00 p.m. Hot conditions with high temperatures of up to 116 degrees may be reached. Borrego Springs Branch...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Dozens of phones stolen at San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured after Plane Accident on Santa Fe Road [San Marcos, CA]

The incident happened on July 19th, at around 6:15 p.m. when a small Socata aircraft emergency landed at the intersection of Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive. According to reports, the plane left Montgomery Airfield and was headed to Fullerton, when it lost power. The pilot called Palomar Airport to attempt an emergency landing, but could not make it to the runway.
SAN MARCOS, CA
