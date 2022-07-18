ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Habitat for Humanity Introduces FITNESS PROJECT as New Partner for Home Builds

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONROE, TX – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County (Habitat MCTX) is finishing their first...

www.mocomotive.com

mocomotive.com

Conroe ISD Looks Back on 130 Years of Excellence—And Ahead to Many More

THE WOODLANDS, TX — At first blush, the one-room schoolhouse in the humble community of Beach does not look like much. The rough-hewn lumber facade, the low ceiling that you can reach up and touch without trying, and the well-worn student desks seem like an artifact from another era, and as you blow the dust off the cover, you cannot seem to shake the feeling that despite the building’s appearance, it is important—like something that should be put behind plexiglass in a history museum. If you hazard that guess, you would happen to be right because on July 12, 1892, that new school and 11 others were consolidated by the Commissioners Court of Montgomery County, Texas, newly minted as the Conroe Independent School District.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Small Business of the Month: The DRIPBaR Magnolia

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The DRIPBaR Magnolia, and Owner Amanda Hernandez.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

CCT 0724 Michael Potter

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Montgomery County is fortunate enough to have the ability to provide educational programs that can help you address some of the issues you are experiencing or at least provide topics that a vast majority of our community would like to learn more about. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Montgomery County and the Montgomery County Master Gardeners share a great facility that gives us the ability to host up to 60 participants and be able to view actual research and demonstrations in the two-acre Demonstration Gardens around our office. We have several classes coming up that…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Man in his 70s is first West Nile death in 2022 for Montgomery County

Montgomery County reported its first West Nile death of the year on Thursday. The individual was a man in his 70s whose positive case was confirmed on July 20. Original Article: https://www.khou.com/video/news/local/man-in-his-70s-is-first-west-nile-death-in-2022-for-montgomery-county/285-6573d882-fa2b-4257-aa98-d0e5699a5551.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County notebook: July 26 agenda preview

At a July 26 commissioners court meeting, commissioners are set to discuss a drafted county budget prior to the budget workshops in August. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners will gather for a scheduled regular meeting of the commissioners court on July 26. At the court’s last meeting July…
mocomotive.com

Adriatic Cafe brings Italian fare to Shenandoah

The approval of two variances by the city of Shenandoah will bring a new Italian restaurant to south Montgomery County. During a July 13 meeting, the council approved the variance requests from the owners of Adriatic Café to lower the city’s minimum lot frontage and vegetation requirements for the small lot at 17825 Interstate 45 South.
SHENANDOAH, TX
mocomotive.com

K9 ‘Boeya’ Retirement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K9 “Boeya” retired from service on July 12, 2022. He was born in May of 2013 in The Netherlands, and was hand selected at Vohne Liche Kennels by his handler Specialist David Everton in January of 2015. During his…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

McKenzie’s Barbeque & Burgers honored by Texas Restaurant Association

At the Texas Restaurant Association’s annual gathering in Dallas recently, McKenzie’s was named the 2022 Restaurateur of the Year for the Montgomery County Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/McKenzie-s-Barbeque-Burgers-honored-by-Texas-17320619.php.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

3 finalists named for Conroe Chamber’s Athena Award

Three finalists from a field of 17 nominees have been named for the Conroe Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Athena Award. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/3-finalists-named-for-Conroe-Chamber-s-Athena-17316760.php.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

30 Bough Leaf Place

Bathroom(s): 5.0 Total Area: 3570 Sq. Ft. Beautifully remodeled home in the cul-de-sac in Cochran’s Crossing! Centrally located, walking distance to Powell Elementary and The Woodlands High School, and close to parks, shops, restaurants and hike/bike trails! Remodeled kitchen and added all new appliances, added HVAC Reme Halo UV filter, replaced water heaters in 2020, remodeled study, and so much more! Impressive foyer with sweeping staircase and marble floors; the study has plantation shutters, crown moulding and built-ins; formal dining with chair rail; island kitchen with glass front cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters opens to the breakfast room; formal living and den with fireplace too! Owner’s retreat and 2nd bedroom suite down; three bedrooms and game room up; three car detached garage; fenced yard features a pool and spa surrounded by lush landscaping and a dedicated full bath.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County confirms first West Nile virus-related death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A day after Montgomery County officials confirmed their first case of the West Nile virus in 2022, the patient who contracted it died. Health officials said in a press statement Wednesday a man in his 70s contracted the virus and was seeking treatment at a hospital. On Thursday, the man tragically died at the hospital.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

7.22.22 – Texas Ticket

7.22.22 – Texas Ticket Go Lake Conroe Montgomery County Texas Jul 21, 2022, 8:40 AM (1 day ago) to me THIS WEEK ON THE TEXAS TICKET show, Conroe Tx Aliyah Pequeno BOXING SUPER FLY! 3/0/0 Stays on top during last week’s FIGHT NIGHT Galveston Texas. She visits the Texas Ticket Show with manager JIMMY Rubio God’s Of Boxing Gym Magnolia Texas to tell us what’s on her mind! Meet Zak Galindo of Galindo’s, Corey Reaves of Reaves Realty Group, Golfers Against Cancer, Innovative Turf Design, AND so much more THIS WEEK ON THE TEXAS TICKET SHOW We are gonna ready up to ENJOY an AMAZING SHOW with Jeff Canada, Payton Howie and Brett Axelson support our neighbors and friends July 22nd and 23rd at the Breakwater Grille in Walden also the Golfers Against Cancer group here in Walden talking about Aug 1st and of COURSE please visit Mrs. Connie on Saturday, July 23rd at the Breakwater Grille from 5pm to 9pm. She’s one of those individuals that make the Walden community phenomenal. Please join us and support the silent auction with her family and loved ones. We love you Ms. Connie Sturrock Whittenton Much love to the organizers working to help so many everyday, Hoffie Ferreira and Jodi Lynn Christie of Walden Lake View Dining and Venue.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE MOBILE HOME FIRE IN 100 DEGREE HEAT

Just before 11:30 am Wednesday North Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire with possible four persons trapped on Crockett Forest Drive near Cut and Shoot. Units arrived to find a mobile home fully involved i…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/firefighters-battle-mobile-home-fire-in-100-degree-heat/
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Deputies Recognized by MADD for DWI Enforcement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff is proud to have been recognized by MADD Texas (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) during the July 2022 “Take the Wheel” banquet. It is through the continued hard work of our deputies who diligently and passionately go out every day with the mission of making our communities a better place. Thanks to the work of these deputies, not only were potential innocent victims saved from the life altering, and often life ending, tragedies we often see related to DWI related incidents- but the suspects who were arrested may have also been saved from the same fates.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

One dead in motorcycle accident in Montgomery County

CANEY CREEK, Texas (CW39) — A motorcyclist is dead after police said the driver crashed while trying to pass another vehicle. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said the accident happened on a rural road in Montgomery County on Tuesday off FM 1314 and Gulf Coast Road. Investigators believe…
mocomotive.com

Magnolia Murder Victim Identified and Suspect Charged

PINEHURST, TX — The victim in the Pinehurst shooting homicide on Friday July 15, 2022 has been identified as 24 year old Mitchell Allen Weemes of Magnolia. The suspect has been identified as 22 year old Daniel David-Joseph Ryan III, and is currently in custody. Mr. Ryan has been charged with Murder, and a $150,000 bond has been set for the offense.
MAGNOLIA, TX

