Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are Still Together; She Defended Him During ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Premiere

By Lauren Anderson
 4 days ago
" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TIWW1AvnTAU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The Bachelor Season 26 didn’t go the way Clayton Echard thought it would, but it did lay the groundwork for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette . After the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 19, some of Bachelor Nation is curious about Clayton’s relationship with Susie Evans. Find out more about Clayton and Susie’s relationship timeline.

Clayton Echard left his season of ‘The Bachelor’ single

Clayton told three women he was in love with them during The Bachelor Season 26. After being intimate with Rachel and Gabby, Clayton confessed to Susie, who said she couldn’t see herself moving forward with him at the time. What followed was a very messy way to end a season of The Bachelor .

After Susie chose to leave, Clayton disclosed what happened to Rachel and Gabby. Then, he asked them to stay, despite what transpired between him and Susie. Shortly after, Clayton realized he was “most” in love with Susie and broke up with Rachel and Gabby simultaneously.

Susie returned for the final episode but again said she couldn’t see a relationship with Clayton moving forward. Clayton was left alone during The Bachelor finale, but it was revealed he and Susie were together during the After the Final Rose special.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans’ relationship timeline

Below is a comprehensive timeline of Clayton and Susie’s relationship from the moment they met on The Bachelor to where the couple stands in 2022:

Susie Evans & Clayton Echard | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images
  • September 2021: Clayton and Susie meet on The Bachelor.
  • November 2021: Clayton and Susie break up; Clayton also breaks up with Rachel and Gabby, then asks Susie for another chance. Susie denies him on the show, but later messages him on Instagram to have “one more candid conversation.”
  • March 2022: Clayton admits his regrets about the show and announces he’s in a relationship with Susie. The couple moves in together.
  • April 2022: Clayton addresses rumors about him cheating on Susie, calling them “ridiculous.” Susie says the couple is “invested” in their relationship.
  • July 2022: Clayton and Susie are still a couple.

Susie Evans defends Clayton after slander in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 premiere

During The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere, many of the men vying for Gabby and Rachel’s attention made jokes at Clayton’s expense. One man even showed up with a children’s choir who performed a song about how much “Clayton sucks.” Throughout the night, Gabby and Rachel grew tired of the Clayton mentions. Elsewhere, Clayton and Susie were watching as the Clayton insults continued.

The ‘Clayton Sucks’ Choir | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Susie took to social media to defend her boyfriend. She shared a TikTok with the Will Smith audio saying, “Keep my wife’s name …” and the caption: “No hard feelings… I just had to [seize] the moment.” Later, the couple shared another TikTok of them lip-syncing the “Clayton sucks” song.

Clayton also spoke out about the slanderous comments from The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast . “It’s not personal, it’s business,” he said.

Will the Clayton insults continue? The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

