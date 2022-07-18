ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Kirk Bryant? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

By Whitney Danhauer
The Bachelorette premiered on July 1, 2022, and introduced fans to a new format. This season gives both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia the chance to find love as co-Bachelorettes. Over thirty men showed up to compete for the women’s hearts, and one of those Bachelorette contestants is Kirk Bryant. Here’s everything we know about Kirk, including his age, job, Instagram, and more.

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Kirk Bryant. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Kirk Bryant on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 with Rachel and Gabby this season?

If you watched The Bachelorette premiere, you definitely noticed Kirk’s rousing speech to Gabby and Rachel as he got out of the limo. He told the women, “This right here? This is our time! So, let’s go out and take it!”

Kirk’s speech hints that he’s a pretty confident guy. That goes for knowing what he wants in an ideal partner as well. His ABC bio says Kirk “is looking for an independent woman and someone who will be his teammate through the hardest of times. Kirk loves being the fun uncle to his brother’s kids, but if it’s true love that he finds with either Gabby or Rachel, he is ready to go for the W and put a ring on it to start a family of his own.”

As for fun facts about The Bachelorette contestant, Kirk loves to golf but admits he’s not very good, never eats spaghetti with a white shirt (a rule we should all follow, TBH), and wants to visit Santorini someday.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Who Got Rachel’s First Impression Rose this Season?

How old is Kirk Bryant, and what does he do for a living?

If you couldn’t tell from his limo entrance, Kirk is a very enthusiastic football coach at Texas Tech and hails from Lubbock, Texas. At 29 years old, Kirk’s schedule often requires him to work seven days a week, which he hopes his partner understands.

The Texas Tech website says, “Bryant began his coaching career as the wide receivers coach for his alma mater, Mississippi College, in 2015. Bryant, a native of Bullard, Texas, previously played three seasons at Mississippi State (2011-14), leading the Choctaws in receiving yards as a senior. He was the ASC All-Academic team in 2013 and a Gulf South Conference Academic Honor Roll recipient in 2015.”

What is ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Kirk Bryant’s Instagram?

Social media snoops for The Bachelorette can find Kirk on Instagram under the username @Kirk_Bryant11 . The football coach’s profile consists of photos of him on the field for Texas Tech and Baylor University. Kirk’s photos include him with his family and friends at weddings and awards ceremonies.

What ‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers suggest about Kirk Bryant’s time on Gabby and Rachel’s season

Reality Steve hasn’t had the usual luck with spoilers for this season of The Bachelorette , but it doesn’t appear that Kirk makes it all that far with either woman. From the trailer, ABC released after the premiere on July 11, fans only saw Kirk in a couple of shots. The women kiss a few different men, but it doesn’t look like any of those men are Kirk. Plus, we already know who makes it to Gabby’s top four and Rachel’s top four .

However, the circumstances under which Kirk goes home haven’t played out yet. Tune in to ABC on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. for this season of The Bachelorette.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Mario Vassall Says Receiving Gabby’s First Impression Rose Made Him ‘Feel Pressured to Stand Out’

