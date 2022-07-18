ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes About ‘Regrets’ Following Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Baby News

By Yana Grebenyuk
 4 days ago
Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian.

Offering her input? Kim Kardashian reflected on romance and regret — shortly after news broke that her sister Khloé Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

The Skims founder, 41, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 17, to share several quotes about dealing with second thoughts.

“Life’s too short to wake up with regrets,” a quote from Dr. Seuss read. “So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don’t and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it’d be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.”

Kim also added another post about relationship challenges to her Instagram Story, which stated, “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can’t see red flags.”

The reality star’s social media activity comes after Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, July 13, that Thompson, 31, and Khloé, 38, are having a second child together. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Good American cofounder told Us in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The KWW founder, for her part, has candidly addressed the athlete’s ups and downs with her family on her reality series. During season 1 of The Kardashians, Khloé found out about Thompson’s paternity scandal while cameras were rolling. Kim was seen breaking the news to her sister that the NBA player was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support.

In court documents obtained by Us at the time, the Canada native acknowledged in his response that he hooked up with Nichols, 31, that March — while he was still dating Khloé. After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson took to social media earlier this year to confirm that he is the father to the fitness model’s now-7-month-old son,​​ Theo.

The basketball player also apologized to Khloé in the statement, writing in January, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

In the show’s finale, Kim noted that Thompson’s drama was a sign Khloé shouldn’t have another child with him. (The exes are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True.) “But if this isn’t the biggest sign for you not to have another baby with this human being,” the businesswoman said, later telling the cameras she was “proud” of Khloé.

At the time, Kim noted that it took a lot for Khloé to attempt to give Thompson a “second chance” after he “dogged her and embarrassed the s–t” out of her.

“Tristan is her best friend — was her best friend — and she is going to miss her best friend. She is going to miss the thought and the hope of them coming together and it is going to be an adjustment,” she said in a confessional interview about the on-and-off pair. “Especially when you have kids and you have no choice but to take the high road even if it kills you.”

Amid the recent baby news, a source clarified that Khloé and Thompson are not giving things another try. “Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore,” an insider exclusively told Us. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

