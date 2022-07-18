ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello man injured in Mesa collision

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago

MESA — Charges of DUI are pending against an Othello man after he rolled his car about 10 miles north of Mesa on Sunday afternoon.

Narciso Gomez Sanchez, 53, was driving south on State Route 17 at about 4 p.m. Sunday when his car went off the road and rolled. A press memo from the Washington State Patrol said alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

Gomez Sanchez was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Kennewick, the press memo said. He was wearing a seatbelt.

