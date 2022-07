A water main break at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, flooded a Hollywood street and left two women trapped on top of a car, California firefighters told news outlets. The water submerged at least two vehicles in 4 to 5 feet of water on Cahuenga Boulevard near Odin Street, firefighters told KABC. No damage to buildings or injuries were reported.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO