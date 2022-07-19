Dog rescued from 35-feet-deep well in Georgia county

Oconee County, Ga. — A dog is back home safe with its owner today after a major rescue to pull it from a well.

On Saturday, the Oconee County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a dog in an open well.

A 50-pound boxer fell through the open well near Plantation Drive off Rocky Branch Road.

The well was 35-feet deep but just 2 feet in diameter. It also had water at a depth of around 8 feet.

Gwinnett County and Oconee County rescue teams responded, and they were able to get the dog out and return him to his owner.

The owner was also advised to seal the well.

