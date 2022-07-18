ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Culver’s, Wawa proposed for Estero

WINKNEWS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Gulfshore Business report, an abandoned Ruby Tuesday restaurant is slated to become a Wawa...

www.winknews.com

gulfshorebusiness.com

Paul Fleming’s Naples-based restaurant group plans 50 locations in Florida

The founder and visionary behind national dining chains P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Fleming‘s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar plans three new restaurants in the Naples area and one in Bonita Springs within the next seven months. Naples resident Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, and their locally based restaurant group plan to eventually have a diverse portfolio in Florida of 50 restaurants, which includes growing the Lake Park Diner concept that began in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gulf Coast Business Bank celebrates grand opening in Fort Myers amid inflation

In this Gulfshore Business report, an old building in Southwest Florida has new life and the developer said his business can help others. The CEO of Gulf Coast Business Bank in Fort Myers, Bill Blevins, said it’s not about what’s inside the vault. It’s about connecting communities and helping Southwest Florida businesses grow.
FORT MYERS, FL
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

11-foot alligator removed from under Jeep at Rotonda West home

An alligator measuring more than 11 feet was found under a jeep late early Tuesday morning in Charlotte County. FWC workers removed the gator from a Rotonda West home in Charlotte County. An alligator measuring 11 feet, 2 inches with an attitude that didn’t like being moved. A homeowner in...
ROTONDA WEST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green restaurant launches in Collier County

Crisp & Green fast-casual restaurant launched its first area location Thursday in The Pointe at Founders Square on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard. The new Naples location is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 8845 Founders Square Drive, Suite 155. Crisp & Green’s plant-based menu features grain bowls, salads and smoothies. Promoting a culture of “Living Crisp,” Crisp & Green offers regular complimentary workouts on the restaurant’s patio or in the parking lot through partnerships with local fitness studios and certified trainers. The Minneapolis-based chain plans 30 locations in Florida during the next two years, including a location at the new Estero Crossings mixed-use development on Corkscrew Road in Estero.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Great Wolf Lodge splashes into South Florida

South Florida families looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled getaway in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has broken ground on its newest resort in Naples. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will become the brand’s 21st resort in North America, featuring 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will sit on 20 acres on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, making for a convenient getaway for families across South Florida and a significant economic engine for the region.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Rare condo perfect for downtown living

Have you been thinking of making your move to downtown Fort Myers? Now is your chance to live in the vibrant neighborhood and own a rarely available three-bed two-bath condo end unit condo overlooking the beautiful Caloosahatchee River and city of Fort Myers. Stunning sunsets and a million-dollar view await on the lanai at 2350 W. First St., #705. The unit is located in First Harbour Towers — one of the first mid-century modern buildings in Fort Myers designed by Robert Matts.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

2200 Main St., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-3043 or www.originalshrimpdock.com. The Original Shrimp Dock, a sister restaurant to Parrot Key Caribbean Grill, is as much a music venue as it is a home for food. The menu has plenty of bar and comfort fare — cheese curds, anyone? Plus wings, tacos, burgers and other sandwiches, and a dish or two sporting its shrimp. As for the entertainment, the Original Shrimp Dock offers music on two stages nightly. Dueling Pianos, anyone? That’s every Friday and Saturday.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

5th Annual Stef’An Strawder showcase happening Friday

Some of Southwest Florida’s most promising basketball players will take to the court on Friday night in hopes of catching the eyes of college coaches who could potentially pave a path for their academic and athletic futures. The Fifth annual Stef’An Strawder Showcase Memorial begins at 5 p.m. at...
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Free parking, pool admission for Lee County at end of July

FORT MYERS, Fla. — To celebrate July as National Park and Recreation Month, Lee County Parks and Recreation is offering free pool admission and free parking on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. The parks offering free swimming or parking include:. -Lakes Park. -Manatee Park. -Hickey Creek Mitigation...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral adds road widening to existing project

Cape Coral City Council members approved the construction engineering and inspection services for the SUN Trail Project to add the Chiquita Boulevard North Road Widening project for a not-to-exceed cost of $166,188. The approval authorizes the city manager or his designee to execute the contract amendment and change and purchase orders.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: The Firestone Grill Room, 2224 Bay St., Fort Myers; 239-334-3473; www.firestonefl.com. The Price: Half-price sushi rolls and select bottles of wines on Tuesdays. The Details: Swank restaurants can prove affordable — if you shop their specials. Firestone’s half-priced Tuesday deals are limited but can make dining out on a weeknight worthwhile.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida gas prices drop below $4 a gallon

People in Southwest Florida are excited to see gas below $4 a gallon for the first time in a while. Gas in Port Charlotte was $3.89 a gallon and people said it’s bringing back a bit of normalcy to their life. For now, customers paying $5 a gallon, is...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bonita Beach Park still polluted with Enterococcus bacteria

Bacteria remain high and a health alert is still in effect for a beach park in Bonita Springs. The Florida Department of Health collected samples this week at Bonita Beach Park. The department is advising people to stay out of the water, but many people are ignoring the warning and...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples area residential real estate inventory continues upswing

Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, was up 81% in June 2022 compared to June 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 37% and 38%, respectively, while new listings decreased slightly. The median closed price increased 32% from June 2021 to $604,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 18 days.
NAPLES, FL

