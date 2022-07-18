ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tanvi Narendran named 2022 Southern Arizona Student Athlete of the Year; Milo Rushford, Marcus Coleman and Dylan Dreis also recognized

By Andy Morales
allsportstucson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tucson Citizen profiled the Old Pueblo’s finest high school student-athletes from 1957 through 2008 and the tradition of recognizing only the very best was continued on the pages of the TucsonCitizen.com website. We have continued this tradition at AllSportsTucson.com since 2014. 12 graduating seniors submitted an application...

allsportstucson.com

