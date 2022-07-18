ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, PA

Former Mooney QB promoted on local college staff

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpFQm_0gkBPbLi00
Courtesy: Bloomsburg Sports Information

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Cardinal Mooney and Iowa football standout Derrell Johnson-Koulianos has been elevated to offensive coordinator at Thiel College.

New head coach Sam Bauman made the announcement on Monday.

Johnson-Koulianos was originally hired as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach back in the spring.

The Valley native spent the past two seasons as coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers at Division II Bloomsburg University.

Previous coaching stops in his career include serving as the offensive coordinator at Valley Forge Military Academy. He later moved on to King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., where he coached running backs. He then coached tight ends at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia. He then served as quarterbacks and wide receivers coach at La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, Pa.

Johnson-Koulianos then moved on to the college ranks in the Big Ten at Iowa where he became a standout wide receiver. The four-year starter left the Hawkeyes’ program as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (173) and receiving yards (2,616) while ranking third all-time in touchdown receptions (17) and fifth in all-purpose yards (4,231).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Greenville, PA
Football
City
Greenville, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Greenville, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
27 First News

Stephany A. Rodgers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephany A. Rodgers, 31 Youngstown, was born February 15, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio to Tamika Haywood and Steven Haywood. Stephany attended Youngstown City Schools. She was employed at several different fast food restaurants including McDonald’s. Stephany loved to spend time with her children, family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thiel College#Iowa Football#American Football#College Football#King S College#Hawkeyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
27 First News

Corey James Schuman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey James Schuman, 35, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 25, 1987, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James W. Schuman and Margaret J. (Teagarden) Kirin. Corey enjoyed being outdoors, trail...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Michelle L. Michael, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle L. Michael, 52, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was born October 29, 1969 in Youngstown, the daughter of William Dundee and Jean Allen Patterson. Michelle worked for 29 years at the Mahoning County Recorder’s Office. In her spare time, she...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

MCCTC and Girard Schools holding auction

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Schools and the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center are holding an auction. Several items are up for sale including Chromebooks, iPads, chairs, desks, restaurant equipment, printers, copiers, a playhouse, a welder, automotive shop items, monitors, football pants, jerseys and more. Even a bus is going on the auction block.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Local disease specialist selected as local recipient of Simeon Booker Award

A local disease specialist has been selected as the local recipient of the Simeon Booker Award for courage. The award is given to an individual who exhibits the courage and tenacity of Simeon Booker, a former Youngstown native. Booker is a South High School alumnus and became the first Black reporter for the Washington Post before moving to Jet Magazine.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Sharon Speedway: SRX series sold out Saturday

Hartford, Ohio - The SRX series featuring current and former NASCAR drivers will race in front of a sold out crowd at Sharon Speedway Saturday night. Speedway officials say the event is sold out and will have 6,000 fans in attendance. Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Tony Stewart, Dave Blaney, Marco...
HARTFORD, OH
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy