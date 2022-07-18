Michael Beasley to join K-State TBT team

OMAHA, NE – MARCH 22: Michael Beasley #30 of the Kansas State Wildcats gestures against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Midwest Region second round of the… Read More

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Michael Beasley is joining K-State’s team for The Basketball Tournament coming up in Wichita, according to the team’s social media.

The alumni basketball tournament takes place all over the country, with K-State’s group ‘Purple and Black’ playing in the Wichita regional July 22-27.

Beasley will join other former Wildcat basketball stars in the tournament, including Jacob Pullen and Henry Walker.

Championship week for The Basketball Tournament will be July 28-August 2 with the winning team from each of the eight regionals qualifying. Wichita regional games will be aired on ESPN3.