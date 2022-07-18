ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Michael Beasley to join K-State TBT team

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxC7e_0gkBP0yC00
OMAHA, NE – MARCH 22: Michael Beasley #30 of the Kansas State Wildcats gestures against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Midwest Region second round of the… Read More

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Michael Beasley is joining K-State’s team for The Basketball Tournament coming up in Wichita, according to the team’s social media.

The alumni basketball tournament takes place all over the country, with K-State’s group ‘Purple and Black’ playing in the Wichita regional July 22-27.

Beasley will join other former Wildcat basketball stars in the tournament, including Jacob Pullen and Henry Walker.

Championship week for The Basketball Tournament will be July 28-August 2 with the winning team from each of the eight regionals qualifying. Wichita regional games will be aired on ESPN3.

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

Fired Up: Fitz explains why Michael Beasley needs the TBT reconnection with Kansas State

The question: During the July 20, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast from GoPowercat VIP GoStayKate, GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald was asked about Michael Beasley playing on the Purple & Black team (comprised mostly of former Kansas State players) in The Basketball Tournament, which starts play in its Wichita Regional on Friday. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Jerome Tang lands first 2023 commit

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State basketball got another commit on Wednesday, but this player won’t join the team until next year. Point guard Dai Dai Ames is Jerome Tang’s first commitment from the Class of 2023. He announced his decision to play basketball at K-State on social media Wednesday afternoon. 247 Sports lists Ames as a 4-star recruit.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State women’s hoops coach Mittie agrees to extension

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie agreed to a two-year extension Friday that will pay him $2,745,000 in base salary over the next four years and includes several potentially lucrative bonus provisions. Mittie will be entering his ninth season with the Wildcats. He is coming off his fourth NCAA Tournament […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
College Basketball
Wichita, KS
College Basketball
Wichita, KS
Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Wichita, KS
Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Basketball
KSNT News

ESU summer showcase benefits coaches and players

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State football coaches and potential recruits are busy this summer. The Hornets held their summer showcase Thursday, allowing high school players to develop their skills and get scouted by coaches. One hundred fifty players from six states came to camp, including players from Northeast Kansas high schools. Coach Garin Higgins thinks […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Tee-PAC golf tournament supports arts center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center held its third annual golf tournament Friday morning at the Great Life Shawnee Country Club golf course. “This is the third annual Tee-PAC golf tournament. “We are raising ‘green,’ money for our programs,” said Larry Gawronski, executive director of TPAC. The Tee-Pac Golf Tournament is held each […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Oliver siblings reunite at Washburn

MAPLE HILL (KSNT)- Wabaunsee High School graduates Cade and Abby Oliver will be back at the same school in the fall. Cade is joining Washburn’s football team. Abby is entering her fourth year with Washburn women’s basketball. The two grew up playing sports together daily. “I think we’ve always been super close,” Cade Oliver said. […]
MAPLE HILL, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Pullen
Person
Michael Beasley
KSNT News

ESU basketball alumnus signs pro deal

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State basketball product Brenden Van Dyke will continue his basketball career overseas. Van Dyke signed with CD Aguila San Miguel in El Salvador. Van Dyke battled through three knee surgeries in his short career at ESU. He averaged 7.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Hornets this past season.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Wamego’s Pierson, Gallagher commit to play DI softball

WAMEGO, KS (KSNT)- Two Wamego softball players will continue their careers at the DI level after high school. Maya Gallagher committed to play softball at Holy Cross in February. Now, Ashten Pierson announced she’ll attend Creighton. “I’ve worked hard my whole life to be at the next level to play softball,” Pierson said. “I’m just […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Tickets on sale for Professional Armed Forces Rodeo

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The rodeo is coming to town! Tickets are on sale now for the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association World Championship Rodeo. Allie Geist with the Stormont Vail Events Center stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to tell us what we can expect. This rodeo is different from others, as all the contestants […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#K State#Tbt#K State Tbt#Espn3
KSNT News

Racially insensitive incident reported at Topeka sports complex

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An incident at a Topeka sports complex has a local youth basketball team looking for another place to play. It happened during a teenage league game at SportZone in South Topeka. A team of 8th graders, called “Power 4,” were seen wearing racially insensitive uniforms. The all-white team used names that are […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn baseball alum inks pro deal

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Washburn baseball alum is going pro. Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli recently signed a contract to play in the Frontier League. Clark-Chiapparelli is joining the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in Quebec, Canada. He was a key piece in the 2022 Ichabod team that earned an NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. Clark-Chiapparelli played second […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Preview the $6 million in renovations coming to this Topeka museum

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society has nearly raised the $6 million needed for renovations to the Kansas Museum of History in Topeka. The Kansas Historical Foundation has raised 97% of the $6 million needed to install new exhibits in the Kansas Museum of History, which hasn’t seen any major changes since its opening approximately 35 years ago.
TOPEKA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

How is Wichita Wind Surge keeping fans happy in Year 2 at Riverfront? We asked them

The Wichita Wind Surge won their division and reached the playoffs in their inaugural season of minor-league baseball. Bob Moullette, Director of Fan Experience for the team, said it’s about keeping fans at Riverfront Stadium consistently happy so they’ll want to come back. With so many moving parts in minor-league baseball — the Wind Surge are the Minnesota Twins’ Double-A affiliate — players will come and go, and you can’t expect the team to be good all the time.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KSNT News

Emporia State introduces new athletic director

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State welcomed David Spafford as its new athletic director, speaking to the media for the first time Monday. Spafford comes from Regis University in Colorado, but spent time as a football coach at Manhattan High School and was on the Board of Directors for the Kansas Shrine Bowl, which took place […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

‘Stranded in the City’ is this month’s Gage Park Blues Band

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their monthly Summertime Blues concert Wednesday evening at the Gage Park Amphitheater. This month’s band was Kansas City’s own, “Stranded in the City” band. The Kansas City-based group, performs an eclectic mix of original and cover music, drawing influences from the Chicano, funk, rock and soul legends. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Tuesday in Wichita was the hottest day of the year so far

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It got as hot as 107 degrees on Tuesday in Wichita. That number falls just short of the 2006 record of 109 degrees. However, several records were either broken or tied across KAKEland on Tuesday. Medicine Lodge reached 112 degrees and the record was 109 degrees...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy