Park Forest, IL

Family of suburban woman injured in apparent road rage expressway shooting want charges

By Dana Rebik
 4 days ago

PARK FOREST, Ill. — The family of a suburban woman shot during an incident on I-57 are frustrated and want charges filed in the case.

Aaliyah Ivory, 24, of Park Forest, was on her way to Chicago to hang out with friends just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Family said she was trying to merge onto I-57 northbound from Lincoln Highway near Matteson.

“He wouldn’t let her over so he tried to push her off the side of the road,” family said. “She cut him back off, he pulled up on the side of her, called her a racist name. She called him a name back — he got behind her, next thing you know bullets started to shoot.”

Ivory was able to pull over on I-57, near Vollmer Road, and witnesses ran to help her. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Cell phone footage shared with WGN News showed Illinois State Police walking to alleged shooter in handcuffs and placing him in a squad car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmY7S_0gkBOJ7b00

Family said a detective told them the man expressed that he feared for his life and was released without charges. Ivory’s sister, Kimberly, said she did have a concealed carry permit, but doesn’t believe she ever touched her weapon.

“Her weapon was not drawn, was not shot either,” Kimberly Ivory said. “It was in a holster on safety.”

As the Ivory family awaits word on the investigation, doctors have told them she will be on a long road to recovery. Ivory has a bullet lodged in her spine and has major damage to other parts of her body.

“One surgery she has to have is in her hand because she threw her hand up to block the bullet,” her sister said. “It shattered like 30 bones in her hand.”

Illinois State Police did not confirm if the man was released without charges and told WGN News the investigation is still ongoing.

“They said he feared for his life,” Ivory said. “But my daughter was shot in the back.”

Comments / 52

Sha'rae
4d ago

FIRST let me send my PRAYER'S 🤲💜 to this Young Woman ♀️ secondly I Blame on BOTH #Parties in in this situation. no one deserves to be shot but at the same time we are living in our last days and we hear about this everyday all day on the news or the internet some kind of way. in the statements from the young lady where she messed up at is engaging with this food. she should have just let that man went on by his business don't even look at him because when you engage with this person then you involving yourself you got to know when to choose your battles.. I pray for both parties that he is called for what he's done and I pray that she learns a valuable lesson that is not worth your life in a car length when we're dealing with this Society I'm just speaking the facts choose your battles wisely..

Reply(4)
7
saymyname
4d ago

FunhouseFoxx will declare mutual combat. Unless the shooter is White, then it’s a hate crime and all bets are off. She funny that way.

Reply(7)
6
Barbara Smith
3d ago

Since when is it okay to shoot at cars because someone got in front of you really ? I pray this young lady will be ok.Sad

Reply(1)
5
 

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
