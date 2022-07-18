ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Warren police find semi-automatics during police chase; 4 arrested

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIwGE_0gkBNay300

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were arrested in Warren after police say three of them were spotted carrying semi-automatic weapons and then took police on a chase.

Curtis Turner, 27, was charged with obstructing official business, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply and carrying a concealed weapon. Deljuan Patterson, 25, was charged with obstructing official business, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon. Ta’Gerald Lofton, 20, was charged with obstructing official business, two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

According to a police report, the three men were seen carrying semi-automatic rifles and gunshots were heard in the same area, near Fairfield NE.

Police spotted the white Honda that the men were reported to be in, as it turned onto Olive Street. As police tried to pull the car over, the vehicle sped up and turned into a driveway on Atlantic Street. Police then saw Turner, Patterson and Lofton get out of the vehicle and take off running.

According to the report, Patterson was seen holding a pistol while he was running. Turner was caught on Atlantic Street. Patterson was also caught and a Smith and Wesson was found with him.

According to the report, neighbors saw Lofton run through several yards toward Olive Street. Police were not able to find him. A short while later, however, police received a tip about where Lofton was hiding and they were able to find him in a bed of a pickup truck.

Police found two rifles, a pistol and multiple shell casings inside the Honda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5SyP_0gkBNay300
Michael Peterson

Around the same time, police were notified that a red Nissan was circling the area. When police tried to pull over the vehicle for failing to yield, it took off and led police on a chase, according to a report.

Police chased the vehicle toward Summit Street, Ohio Street and then onto East Market Street. It was later found in the Avon Oaks apartments at 423 Southern Blvd.

Michael Peterson was driving the car and he took off running as police chased him. Police caught him and placed him under arrest.

Peterson was charged with failure to comply and a parole violation.

Comments / 3

Related
WKBN

Farrell man held in jail until robbery trial

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The case against a man charged in a pair of robberies in Mercer County will now be heard in Common Pleas Court. Dustin Hilliard of Butler was arrested earlier this month in connection with the hold-up of a Rite Aid store in Farrell. State Police...
FARRELL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Automatics#Firearms#Law Enforcement#Honda
WYTV.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting near Hot Dog Shoppe in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened around 6:25 p.m. Thursday on West Market Street. Dominic Harvey, 20, is charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault and failure to appear in a driving under suspension case. He is accused of shooting two...
WARREN, OH
WKBN

Man reports driver impersonated officer in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man called police Wednesday to report that a driver with emergency lights on a vehicle was posing as a police officer. According to a Boardman police report, the caller was driving on Boardman Canfield Road Wednesday night when he observed a red Chevrolet Blazer approaching from behind his vehicle at a high speed. The Blazer’s headlights were flashing, and a set of white and red lights were mounted within the grille, causing the caller to believe that the Blazer was an emergency vehicle.
BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

Man wrecks car after being shot at in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Monday, a man wrecked his car after being shot at, a police report states. On Bonnie Brae Avenue NE, officers responded to a call regarding fired shots and a car wrecked further down the street. Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the 21-year-old man...
WKBN

Youngstown house shot at for second time this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a South Side home has been the target of gunfire for two days in a row. Police were called about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 900 block of East Florida Avenue, where a woman told them she heard several shots and threw herself on the floor as well as her baby.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Woman charged after Austintown standoff ends in officer-involved shooting

A 31-year-old woman has been charged following an 18-hour-long standoff with police at an Austintown apartment complex that ended with an officer-involved shooting. Charges of inducing panic and child endangering have been filed against Imonie Hackett who was wheeled out of her Westchester Square Apartment on a stretcher Tuesday afternoon.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mom helps lead Warren Police to gun suspect

Four men have pleaded not guilty to charges filed in connection with shots being fired in Warren neighborhoods. Police say they found two rifles, a handgun, and shell casings in a car they chased from Olive Street to the 500 block of Atlantic Street Friday afternoon. Investigators believe that the...
WKBN

Search continues one week later for missing Crawford County woman

Pennsylvania State Police are reporting the search for Candice Caffas will resume Saturday, July 23. Volunteers helping in the search are asked to meeting at Vernon Central Hose Company at 9 a.m. Saturday (Park vehicles in the gravel area). (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One week after a Crawford County woman with special needs went missing, crews and the […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Woman cut by flying glass after Youngstown police answer gunfire call

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 35-year-old woman was cut late Tuesday by flying glass after a house she was in was shot up on the South Side. Police were called about 11:40 p.m. for a gunshot sensor for 20 rounds fired in the 200 block of East Auburndale Avenue, and when they arrived, a man on a front porch flagged officers down and said a woman in the home had been shot.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy