Warren police find semi-automatics during police chase; 4 arrested

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were arrested in Warren after police say three of them were spotted carrying semi-automatic weapons and then took police on a chase.

Curtis Turner, 27, was charged with obstructing official business, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply and carrying a concealed weapon. Deljuan Patterson, 25, was charged with obstructing official business, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon. Ta’Gerald Lofton, 20, was charged with obstructing official business, two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

According to a police report, the three men were seen carrying semi-automatic rifles and gunshots were heard in the same area, near Fairfield NE.

Police spotted the white Honda that the men were reported to be in, as it turned onto Olive Street. As police tried to pull the car over, the vehicle sped up and turned into a driveway on Atlantic Street. Police then saw Turner, Patterson and Lofton get out of the vehicle and take off running.

According to the report, Patterson was seen holding a pistol while he was running. Turner was caught on Atlantic Street. Patterson was also caught and a Smith and Wesson was found with him.

According to the report, neighbors saw Lofton run through several yards toward Olive Street. Police were not able to find him. A short while later, however, police received a tip about where Lofton was hiding and they were able to find him in a bed of a pickup truck.

Police found two rifles, a pistol and multiple shell casings inside the Honda.

Michael Peterson

Around the same time, police were notified that a red Nissan was circling the area. When police tried to pull over the vehicle for failing to yield, it took off and led police on a chase, according to a report.

Police chased the vehicle toward Summit Street, Ohio Street and then onto East Market Street. It was later found in the Avon Oaks apartments at 423 Southern Blvd.

Michael Peterson was driving the car and he took off running as police chased him. Police caught him and placed him under arrest.

Peterson was charged with failure to comply and a parole violation.