ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

IceHogs bring back one of their all-time greats Adam Clendening

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cX5KN_0gkBNY9T00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–For the second time in less than a week, the IceHogs have decided to bring back a key player from the past. First, they signed forward Dylan Sikura. Now they have signed defenseman Adam Clendening to a one-year contract.

The last time we saw Clendening in Rockford was in the 2017-18 season. He was a key player in the IceHogs’ postseason run to the AHL’s Western Conference Finals. He is a versatile two-way player, and he says as he approaches his 30th birthday he’s still at the peak of his career.

“I definitely feel like I’m peak performance, peak shape. You know I think it’s, sometimes they say you get better as you get older, and I think that’s kind of where I’m at. My game has definitely rounded out.”

Clendening has actually played with the IceHogs twice before. First from 2012 through 2015, and again in the 2017-18 season. His name is all over the IceHogs’ record books. He has scored more points than any defenseman in IceHogs’ history. He has more assists than any defenseman in IceHogs’ history.

He is also fourth in franchise history in all-time points among all players and second in assists. His close friend Brandon Pirri ranks number one in both of those categories.

“He texted me,” said Clendening. “I told him if I get the record (for all-time assists) that he’d have to come back and play another year or two. We’ve got a little side action on if I can get it or not.”

During his professional career, Clendening has been around. He has suited up for seven NHL franchises and six AHL franchises. Returning to Rockford keeps him and his family close to home.

“My wife is from the Tinley Park area. We actually own a place in Frankfort. It’s like a southern suburb of Chicago. I think being comfortable (with the IceHogs), knowing the city, knowing the fans, knowing the schedule, the travel, you know, and all the success I’ve had in the past it’s a special place for me.”

Clendening still wants to play in the NHL again. He also would like to see the IceHogs recapture some of that playoff magic that they had in 2018.

“When we went on that run there for a while with a real good team there, you know, kind of trying to do the same thing. I had a blast that time.”

The return of Clendening could give the IceHogs a strong group of defenseman that might also include Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula and Isaak Phillips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Kyle Seebach signs with Crushers, leaving Rivets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Some news rolled in for the Rockford Rivets tonight. Star pitcher Kyle Seebach is moving on. The Rivets tweeted ahead of tonight’s game that Seebach has signed with the Lake Erie Crushers. Some of the best performances on the mound this season have come from the Rochelle native. He’s given the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police say Rockford crack dealer caught in the act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Audie Murphy, 55, after detectives witnessed a drug deal on 11th Street on Tuesday. Authorities say Murphy is a suspect in several narcotics trafficking complaints. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department received complaints of transactions taking place in the 4400 block of 11th Street and began an investigation. Murphy was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Tinley Park, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police track drug sales to South Beloit couple

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say an investigation into narcotics trafficking led them to the home of Donna Louise Honaker, 63, and Tommy Joe Honaker, 46, who were arrested Thursday. According to police, the pair were identified as suspects in the investigation that began in May, and on July 21st a raid […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Sikura
Person
Adam Clendening
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greats#Franchises#Ahl#Western Conference Finals
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Former coroner Bill Hintz pleads guilty, to serve 6 months in jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz plead guilty to two charges against him in court Wednesday, following accusations of stealing from dead people and using the County’s credit card. Hintz plead guilty to two counts: Theft of Government Property and Official Misconduct. He will spend 6 months in jail with 4 […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New Machesney Park business to bring 22 new jobs

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — ABC Supply announced it would be opening a sales and distribution warehouse near the intersection of I-90 and Rt. 173. The 45,000 square foot space would include a screen-covered and outdoor storage area. Warehouse operations are expected to start in the first quarter of 2023 with a total of 22 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Charges dismissed against former coroner’s wife, Michelle Hintz

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Judge Joseph McGraw dismissed the case against Michelle Hintz, wife of former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz, after she was accused of stealing from taxpayers. McGraw dismissed the charges on the basis that she was a first-time, non-violent offender. In October 2020, the Hintz’ were arrested after the couple allegedly charged […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy