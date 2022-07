SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Authorities released the name Thursday of a gunman who was fatally shot last weekend by an off-duty Palos Hills officer at a park in South Holland. Jeffrey Eugene Mason, 34, of Chicago, was shot and killed by the officer on July 16 when he began firing a gun at Maicach Park in the south suburb during a family gathering, according to South Holland police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO