UFC star Conor McGregor is in incredible shape as he continues his road back to the Octagon following his leg break. Last summer at UFC 264, Conor McGregor suffered a nasty leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Ever since then fans have been wondering when we’re going to see him back in the Octagon, with some even thinking he may retire altogether – largely because he doesn’t actually have anything left to prove.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO