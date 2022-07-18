Did You Know About These Weird and Crazy MN Laws?

Minnesota: where there are 10,000 lakes, where goodbyes take years, and where ranch is put on everything! We as Minnesotan’s do things a little different here, so here is a quick list of Minnesota’s weirdest laws, where some are fact and some are fiction. You cannot cross...
MINNEAPOLIS — Last week, KARE 11 took you to one of the seven clinics in Minnesota which provide abortion procedures. They told us they've seen about a 10% increase in calls since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and are seeing more patients from states like Wisconsin and South Dakota, where abortion is no longer legal.
The 2022 version of the Minnesota State Fair is just over a month away. But before it starts, do you remember which vendors made the most money at last year's Fair?. Even though attendance was down last year, some food vendors still made some pretty decent money during the 2021 run of the Minnesota State Fair. Which was good news, seeing as 2020 Minnesota State Fair wasn't held due to-- say it with me now-- "the pandemic!"
If you worked on the frontlines during the early stages of the pandemic, you could be eligible for a bonus check from the state of Minnesota. But the deadline to apply is quickly approaching!. The Minnesota legislature passed an order which was signed by Governor Walz back in May of...
It appears that 'Minnesota nice' is alive and well, and so is 'Hawaii Nice' and 'Vermont Nice,' especially if you ask Minnesotans, Hawaiians, or Vermonters. YouGov asked nearly 80,000 Americans what they thought about the rudeness or politeness of their fellow citizens in their own state, and to no surprise to any of us in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- we think we're a pretty polite bunch.
If you were going to welcome someone to Minnesota with a gift basket, what would you put in it? We asked you what you thought would be representative of a welcoming 'Minnesota Nice' basket, and here are some of the things you said we should definitely include. SPAM. Since SPAM...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll soon be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
Oh sure, the Murder Hornets got all the attention last year, but Minnesota already has animals that will kill you dead long before the flying killers ever arrive. Also worth noting, the Murder Hornets sound horrifying, but you need to worry only if you're a bee. That's who these crazy hornets are running around murdering. The bees are having a hard enough time as it is -- can someone please cut them a break?
Like a lot of Americans, Sarah Agaton Howes' family is, as she puts it, "mixed from all over the place." Her mom's family is from Norway. Her dad is a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and so is she. But the 46-year-old also has relatives from the Red Cliff and Bad River Ojibwe bands in Wisconsin, and the Muscogee Nation in Oklahoma. Her husband is Filipino.
St. Paul, MN (AP) - Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace. The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those...
My mouth hung open the other day when someone visiting Rochester asked me if I eat SPAM every day. They were looking for a few cooking tips (which I am NOT the person to come to for that!) but I actually didn't even know how to respond. SPAM is made just 30 minutes from here but it is NEVER on the menu at my house. I have tasted it but I'm pretty sure it is a myth that we all love it and eat it every day. And, that's just one of the many myths people seem to have about the great state of Minnesota.
If you're looking to spend time at some of the best resorts in the Midwest, you don't even have to leave Minnesota. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes (actually, it's 11,482 lakes, but who's counting) it's not a shock that there are also a lot of resorts that are located here, especially up north and along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior.
When it gets hot in Minnesota, how hot does Minnesota get? Do roads get dangerously hot, or is that a myth? Do sidewalks pose a threat to our pets?. June 2022 saw enough hot weather to bring about roads buckling, as this Star Tribune story says, "The temperature hit a record-breaking 101 degrees last Monday, and metro area highways and freeways crumbled under the heat."
The president of the largest union representing Minnesota law enforcement stood in front of a roomful of more than 100 cops Tuesday and said she no longer wears her police uniform to the grocery store. St. Cloud Police Lt. Lori Ellering harkened back to Sept. 12, 2001 — the day after the terrorist attacks on […]
CANNON FALLS, Minn. (Fox 9) – Since the day you could legally get stoned in Minnesota, Zach Rohr’s small edibles business has been riding its own high. “Our phone literally rang from July 1 to the end of the July fourth weekend. It just wouldn’t stop,” said Minny Grown CEO Zach Rohr. “People really want this product.”
It’s been the fundamental political dilemma for those who want Minnesota to join the 19 states and the District of Columbia that have legalized marijuana for recreational uses: do they run their own candidates under their own banner or support DFLers who pledge to push legalization. One of the...
Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
