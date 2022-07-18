Juan Soto Says His Hands Are Tied as Nationals Mull Blockbuster Trade

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge extended his major league-leading home run total to 36 with a pair of towering shots and the New York Yankees edged the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Friday night. Judge has six home runs in his last seven games. He has 34 career home runs against the Orioles, his most against any opponent. “You have to start off on a good foot here with this hot ballclub,” Judge said. “They’ve been on a hot run. They came out swinging. They have some good bullpen guys back there too. Hopefully, come in here tomorrow and take the series would be big time.” Joey Gallo also connected for the Yankees, who improved to 65-30 — the best record in the majors.

