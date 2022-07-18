Juan Soto Says His Hands Are Tied as Nationals Mull Blockbuster Trade
By Matt Weyrich
NBC Miami
4 days ago
Soto says ‘my hands are tied’ as Nats mull blockbuster trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If the Nationals trade Juan Soto, he’s putting that decision squarely on their shoulders. Washington reportedly offered its star right fielder a 15-year, $440 million contract extension earlier this...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nelson Velázquez does not like hitting against position players. Maybe he’ll feel a little better now – especially after such a rare accomplishment in Cubs history. Velázquez hit two late homers – including a ninth-inning drive off Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubbs – and drove in five runs, Seiya Suzuki and Willson Contreras also went deep and Chicago routed Philadelphia 15-2 on Friday night. Velázquez replaced Rafael Ortega in the eighth and hit a pinch-hit, two-run shot off JoJo Romero. With the Cubs ahead by nine runs, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson sent Stubbs to the mound in the ninth. Velázquez connected for his second home run in as many innings, a three-run shot to left field off Stubbs that made it 13-1. Two batters later, Suzuki cleared the wall in center with a two-run drive.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge extended his major league-leading home run total to 36 with a pair of towering shots and the New York Yankees edged the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Friday night. Judge has six home runs in his last seven games. He has 34 career home runs against the Orioles, his most against any opponent. “You have to start off on a good foot here with this hot ballclub,” Judge said. “They’ve been on a hot run. They came out swinging. They have some good bullpen guys back there too. Hopefully, come in here tomorrow and take the series would be big time.” Joey Gallo also connected for the Yankees, who improved to 65-30 — the best record in the majors.
