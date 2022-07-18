ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Man Convicted of Gunning Down Estranged Wife in Front of Their Son

An ex-con who gunned down his estranged wife in front of their 8-year-old son inside a Kohl’s store in Whittier three days before Christmas 2020 was convicted Monday of first-degree murder. Enrique Acosta, now 43, of Whittier, killed 46-year-old Yvonne Annette Acosta after...

