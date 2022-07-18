The Puyallup City Council July 19 Meeting Agenda

When you go to sleep tonight, know that when you wake up from your dreams, and from your dreams within dreams (that happens all of time), there will be only two days left of weather that's a bit too high but still tolerable. The realness begins on Sunday, and it is expected to continue for much of next week. We will be spared, it is hoped, of the horrible 100s, but the 90s will rule and roast our city, which, for a moment, believed it could escape 2022 without a heatwave.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO