Puyallup, WA

The Puyallup City Council July 19 Meeting Agenda

The Suburban Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on July 19 (6:30...

thesubtimes.com

The Suburban Times

Informational Meeting Scheduled About Potential Moratorium on Heavy Industrial Uses and Storage of Hazardous Materials

City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 on ZOOM to provide information about a potential Moratorium on Heavy Industrial Uses and Storage of Hazardous Materials within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Applicants Sought for Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is looking for applicants with a background working in human resources management to fill a position on the Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries. This position is appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Have You Registered Your Neighborhood for National Night Out?

Join us on August 2nd in celebrating your neighbors and building stronger communities!. This is our annual chance to come together as neighbors and friends to celebrate our relationships, our friends, and strengthen the bonds we share as neighbors with law enforcement, fire, and other community partners. Safe Streets’ goal this year to have at least 50 community gatherings all across Pierce County, please join us and other communities across the nation in celebration!
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Fircrest seeks RFP to resurface tennis courts

City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest Parks and Recreation Department is requesting proposals to resurface three. (3) tennis courts at one (1) park within the City. The resurfacing and striping will change some. of the courts from a standard tennis court layout to also include pickleball lines. Please...
FIRCREST, WA
Puyallup, WA
Puyallup, WA
In the matrix

In the matrix

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. the popular “Matrix” movies, the main character is named Neo. His name reflects the Greek prefix for “new” since he gets a new identity during the film. At Pierce County we also have a “Neo” that reflects new people but...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Lend a hand(print) to BLM mural July 30

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum. Public painting day has arrived for the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Tacoma. Community members are invited to add their handprints on Saturday, July 30. Volunteers will guide participants in handprint painting from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., weather permitting. The event is free, and all...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Lute Powered: City of Tacoma

Pacific Lutheran University announcement. The City of Tacoma provides high-quality, innovative and cost-effective municipal services that enhance the lives of its 215,000 residents and the quality of its neighborhoods and business districts. PLU alumni Tom Chontofalsky ’03, Clarissa Gines ’12 and Lisa Woods ’92 are just three of the…
TACOMA, WA
#Politics Local#The Puyallup City Council
Tri-City Herald

Effort to move people camping along WA I-5 into shelter successful so far, Inslee says

Efforts to remove unhoused people from right of ways and into transitional housing are already seeing “early success” in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. “I am pleased to say that we are making some solid progress in this regard,” Inslee told reporters at a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia Wednesday afternoon. “That is in part because we’ve had really good cooperation from our local partners working on this.”
OLYMPIA, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Secret Service Officially Under Investigation, Melania's Insurrection Rug, and JumpStart Tax Yields 1,700 Affordable Housing Units

When you go to sleep tonight, know that when you wake up from your dreams, and from your dreams within dreams (that happens all of time), there will be only two days left of weather that's a bit too high but still tolerable. The realness begins on Sunday, and it is expected to continue for much of next week. We will be spared, it is hoped, of the horrible 100s, but the 90s will rule and roast our city, which, for a moment, believed it could escape 2022 without a heatwave.
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Best County To Live In Washington

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to consider the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Washington. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington using rankings from Niche,"...
WASHINGTON STATE
rentonreporter.com

King County Council votes to declare fentanyl a public health crisis amid overdose surge

On July 19, the King County Council approved legislation to declare fentanyl a public health crisis in King County. The proposal comes amid continuing sharp increases in the number of people dying from fentanyl overdoses. The number of people in King County who died from a fentanyl overdose more than doubled in King County last year alone, according to the King County Medical Examiner Office’s Fatal Overdose Dashboard.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Weekly Construction Update: July 19

Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
TACOMA, WA
waterlandblog.com

Longtime Des Moines architect Cherie A. Mueller has passed away; memorial is Sunday, July 24

Cherie A. Mueller died peacefully on May 14, 2022. Cherie was an architect in Des Moines, WA and loved enhancing the spaces of all her clients. Cherie graduated in Interior Design from the University of Washington but found her real calling in Architecture. She studied to pass all Washington State testing to earn her Architect License. She worked for many large, prestigious firms in the Seattle area including NBBJ and Business Space Design, but she had the heart of an entrepreneur.
DES MOINES, WA
July 30 is the day

July 30 is the day

Pierce College social media post. Mark your calendar for Pierce County Trails Day on Saturday, July 30! Pierce Transit will be offering FREE transit services to get you to and from a local trail or park. Plus, ForeverGreen Trails will have a variety of events happening. Take a look: bit.ly/PierceCountyTrailsDay….
TWITTER

