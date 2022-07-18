Penn Tech hosts ‘Thingamajig’ pre-college camp

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a unique summer program for high school students, giving them the opportunity to learn new technology.

It’s made possible with an initiative from Governor Wolf’s Administration, as the wolf administration has invested nearly $80,000 in the state’s manufacturing industry. This program at Penn Technology received funding for a camp that teaches high schoolers about manufacturing and engineering.

Pennsylvania College of Technology welcomed 20 high school students for their ‘Thingamajig’ pre-college camp, a program funded in part by Governor Wolf’s Administration to expand the state’s manufacturing industry.









“Today we looked at plastics as well as engineering design. Tomorrow they’ll be in our weld shop and machine shop doing other fabrication activities,” said Brad Webb, the Dean of the School of Engineering Technologies.

During the weeklong camp, students attend classes and stay on campus to get the full college experience.

“It’s incredible. It’s something that I wish I had when I was growing up, but it’s amazing what the students are doing and what the school’s doing to promote manufacturing,” stated Neil Weaver, Secretary for the PA Department of Community and Economic Development.

It’s a competitive program and students enrolled say they’re fortunate to have this opportunity.

“It helps them shape what they want to do for the future and it helps them give an idea of what they like, so they can go into a career and get a job or maybe create a business for themselves,” explained Noah Benoit-Jean, a freshman at Horsham High School.

Students learn new technology in S.T.E.M., then build the products. This helps them understand the development process at a college level, getting them ahead of the curve.

“You don’t find a lot of people, but there are a few very drive people like me and Noah and all of the people that have done this program and you can’t find them. But when you bring them together in one place it’s something special,” said Taylor Anthony, a freshman at Bloomfield High School.

It’s only Day One and the students say it’s already been a rewarding experience. The program will run through Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.