In Lake County, Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) recently announced the expansion and upgrade of natural gas facilities in Merrillville and Highland as part of its ongoing plan to modernize their energy delivery system across northern Indiana. The company says each upgrade will add an additional layer of safety protection by allowing NIPSCO to run pipeline inspection tools and cleaning tools through the natural gas transmission system. It’s a magnetic method, which does not impact the steel pipeline material, and is used to detect the start of any corrosion in the pipeline. The work is expected to last through the end of this year and contractor CJ Hughes has been hired for project construction.

MERRILLVILLE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO