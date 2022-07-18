Person hit, killed by BART train near Hayward station

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A person was hit and killed by a BART train on Monday afternoon south of the Hayward station, the agency said.

BART confirmed the person had somehow gained access to the trackway around 3:50 p.m. and "came into contact" with the train.

BART service was shut down between Bay Fair and South Hayward Stations but has since been restored.

Officials say to expect residual delays from this afternoon's incident.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.