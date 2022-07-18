ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah Winfrey recalls the final moments with her father before his death

By Scott Stump
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOprah Winfrey has shared the emotional eulogy for her father in which she reflected on witnessing his final breaths before his death at 89 earlier this month. The entertainment mogul mourned the loss of Vernon Winfrey on July 8, four days after her family celebrated him with a backyard barbecue to...

